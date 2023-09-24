Robin Roberts Reveals Huge Career News in Wake of Her Wedding

Robin Roberts will oversee a new production unit at ABC News Studios. It is the latest initiative by ABC News to expand its production activities, both for the Disney broadcast network but also for streaming outlets, such as Hulu and Disney+, Variety reports. "The creation of this unit offers a unique opportunity to tell new and compelling stories in a wide range of formats, and we'll also explore genres people might not expect from me," Roberts told Variety via e-mail.

According to the outlet, ABC News has steadily beefed up its production efforts in the last few months, including the launch of ABC News Studios, which aims to expand its content offerings, including documentaries and unscripted shows. "We are committed to developing projects across formats and genres," Jonathan Blakely, executive producer of Roberts' new division, said in an interview, per Variety. "It could include everything from pop culture to true crime, and some things that might surprise some people that will come from Robin."

Previously, Blakely developed and was the executive producer for 60 Minutes+ at CBS News, as well as its preceding program for Quibi. Over the course of his 10-plus years with CBS News, Blakely worked at 60 Minutes, CBS This Morning, CBS Evening News, and CBS News' streaming services.

Additionally, Roberts heads Rock'n Robin Productions, a new unit launched in 2014. "Robin Roberts' career is a masterclass in powerful storytelling that, over the years, has left an indelible mark on ABC News and people around the world," ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement. "This dedicated ABC News Studios production unit will make it possible for Robin to seamlessly produce more premium, original content about extraordinary people and places like only Robin can."

20/20 will be presenting Roberts' first project under this new deal on Sunday, September 24 at 10 p.m. Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts will see Roberts in a one-on-one conversation with actor, director, and producer Kerry Washington in advance of her upcoming memoir titled Thicker Than Water.

"She's famously tight-lipped about her personal life," said Blakely, but reveals some of the challenges she has encountered throughout her life and career. He said Washington would disclose a secret about her family, but he declined to provide any additional details.

According to Blakely, there will be more to come. "At the end of the day, a really compelling narrative story — I think that is what really resonates with people," he added. "That's what we are going to be focused on." The news comes after much-celebrated nuptials earlier this month. Roberts and her long-time partner Amber Laign tied the knot in an intimate wedding on Sept. 8 after 18 years together.