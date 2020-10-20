Robert Redford's Son James Has Died, and Fans Are Sending Condolences
James Redford, the son of actor Robert Redford, died on Friday at his home in Marin County, California. He was 58. The news shocked fans of Redford's work and his father's fans as well. Redford's wife, Kyle Redford, said he died from bile-duct cancer in his liver. The documentary filmmaker previously had a liver transplant in the early 1990s and his liver disease returned two years ago. The cancer was discovered in November 2019 and Redford was awaiting a liver transplant when he died.
Kyle announced her husband's death on Twitter Friday, alongside a collage of family photos. His family is "heartbroken" by his death, Kyle wrote. "He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed," Kyle wrote. "As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2yrs." Kyle and Redford are parents to two children, Dylan and Lena.
Redford first broke into movies as a screenwriter after earning a degree in film and creative writing at the University of Colorado reports the Salt Lake Tribune. In the early 1990s, he was diagnosed with colitis and sclerosis cholangitis, an autoimmune disease in the liver. In 1993, he underwent a liver transplant. Kyle told the Tribune his liver disease returned two years ago, and they moved to Arizona to await a replacement liver.
Terribly saddened to hear this news Kyle, I’m incredibly sorry for your loss. Sharing in your sorrow and sending heaps and heaps of love to you and your children right now. Jamie leaves behind such a profound and proud legacy 🙏🏼💓— Imen McDonnell (@ImenMcDonnell) October 16, 2020
Despite the illness, Redford continued making documentaries. Kyle said he was finishing work on Where The Past Begins, a new PBS documentary on author Amy Tan. Redford even virtually promoted his latest film, Playing for Keeps, which centers on the health benefits of playtime for children and adults. Redford's other recent films include Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution, which profiles renewable energy pioneers, and Resilience, which focuses on the link between stress and addiction.
My heart goes out to your family. Jamie was an amazing role model and inspiration for what creative activism can look like. He was a joy of a human. Wishing you peace and love. ♥️— Maz Ali (@MazWasHere) October 20, 2020
In 2005, Redford joined his father Robert to establish the Redford Center in San Francisco. The nonprofit produces films and provides funding for filmmakers to make movies about environmental and climate issues.
Kyle, our family is holding yours with so much love. We loved Jamie so very much, and are so deeply saddened today. His compassion and humor and kindness touched all of us, and will live on in your beautiful family and in everything and everyone he touched.— Amy Tinkham (@amytinkham1) October 17, 2020
"As a filmmaker, writer and activist, Jamie was intentional and inspirational. As a father, husband, brother, son and a friend to so many - he was a devout supporter, always full of hope. He will be greatly and intensely missed," Redford Center executive director Jill Tidman wrote in a Facebook statement.
I am so sorry to hear that your beloved Jamie has died. Many of us in Scotland will be eternally grateful for Resilience, starting a national conversation looking to break the cycle of adversity. You can be so proud of him. Thinking of you & all the family at this sad time.— Karen Law (@healingcentred) October 18, 2020
"Condolences and prayers to all who loved Jamie Redford - his kindness, spirit will be celebrated through his movies, film, words and life - honoring his gift to all of humanity," one fan wrote on the Redford Center's Facebook page. "I am so so sorry for the Redford family. What a champion of nature and children he was. He and his work will be dearly missed," another wrote.
The knowledge of your loss saddens my heart,a stranger to you but not to loss, I can only tell you that the 1st anniversaries are the saddest from then on the memories return to smiles & happiness for the memories,lament turns to wishes & one sided conversations as time passes💜— Nest Egg (@NestEgg4u) October 18, 2020
"Heartfelt, sincere, prayerful condolences. I am truly sorry for your loss," one fan wrote on the Redford Center's Instagram page. "I am so sorry to hear of the passing of James Redford,, May he rest in peace... sorry to his wife and children and to his father and Mother also," another added.
I met him at an event a few years ago just weeks after my daughter was diagnosed with a similar liver disease. He stoped the long line up and took time to speak & encourage me. He gave me hope when I needed it. May his memory be a blessing 💔💔💔— lynncote (@lynncote) October 19, 2020
"Oh Kyle. I am so sorry and so sad to hear this. Sending you and Dylan and Lena love. Jamie was a special man. I feel lucky our paths crossed," actress Dana Delany tweeted in response to Kyle's post. "We so sorry to hear this, Kyle! Deepest condolences and love to you and your family. He had an incredibly impactful life and changed the world forever," the group Dyslexic Advantage wrote.