Robert Redford's Son James Has Died, and Fans Are Sending Condolences

James Redford, the son of actor Robert Redford, died on Friday at his home in Marin County, California. He was 58. The news shocked fans of Redford's work and his father's fans as well. Redford's wife, Kyle Redford, said he died from bile-duct cancer in his liver. The documentary filmmaker previously had a liver transplant in the early 1990s and his liver disease returned two years ago. The cancer was discovered in November 2019 and Redford was awaiting a liver transplant when he died.

Kyle announced her husband's death on Twitter Friday, alongside a collage of family photos. His family is "heartbroken" by his death, Kyle wrote. "He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed," Kyle wrote. "As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2yrs." Kyle and Redford are parents to two children, Dylan and Lena.

Redford first broke into movies as a screenwriter after earning a degree in film and creative writing at the University of Colorado reports the Salt Lake Tribune. In the early 1990s, he was diagnosed with colitis and sclerosis cholangitis, an autoimmune disease in the liver. In 1993, he underwent a liver transplant. Kyle told the Tribune his liver disease returned two years ago, and they moved to Arizona to await a replacement liver.