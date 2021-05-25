Robert Pattinson Takes His Career to the Next Level With New Business Deal

✖

Robert Pattinson has gained a lot of success on-screen over the years, but now he's stepping into different shoes. The actor jus signed a first-look overall production deal with Warner Bros., that also includes New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max, and he's turning heads. Pattinson is the star of Warner Bros. upcoming relaunched Batman and this new deal tells onlookers they're going all-in with the 35-year-old.

Pattinson revealed his excitement for his new business deal saying, "Warner Bros Pictures and HBO have always been synonymous with groundbreaking filmmaking," he said according to Variety. "I'm thrilled to be working with them to discover the most exciting new voices in film and television and help bring their visions to life. I've loved working with the studio over the years and have so much respect for their dedication, their willingness to take chances and their desire to push the envelope creatively."

Pattinson rose to fame after starring in the Twilight series alongside Kristen Stewart, but then stepped away from big Blockbuster hits to focus more on indie films for several years. He recently made a big return when after starring in Tenet with John David Washington, and now Batman, which is due to release in March 2022. While he's impressed with Warner Bros., it seems as though the feeling is mutual.

"We have been incredibly impressed with Rob's eye for identifying dynamic new filmmakers," Warners' president of production and development, Courtenay Valenti, said in a joint statement with New Line president and CCO, Richard Brener. "Additionally, he is continually nurturing exciting story ideas into compelling screenplays. We are so excited that Warner Bros. and New Line will be his home and that we get to benefit from his creative, commercial passions."

Late last year Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, causing the entire production to halt. Around 25% of the movie had been filmed before the first shutdown, which was enough to put together a trailer that was shown during DC FanDome last month. "It's about the early days of him being Batman and he's very far from being perfect," director Matt Reeves said at the time. "One of the things that are interesting in learning how to be Batman. It's a criminological experiment. He's trying to figure out what he can do to change his place. He's seeing he's not having any of the effects he wants to have."