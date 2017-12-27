Robert Pattinson Clarifies Alleged Bestiality Incident

Robert Pattinson is clearing up his story of an incident on a movie set that’s been making waves.

The actor sparked concern over an anecdote he recently revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he claimed the director of Good Time urged him to perform a sex act on a dog during filming.

Pattinson refused and a prosthetic penis was created for the scene.

“The story I told on Jimmy Kimmel last night seems to ahve spiraled out of control,” he told E! News in a statement. “What didn’t come across is that this was supposed to be a joke. No one at all expected or assumed that anything like that would happen on the Good Time set.”

“We are all huge animal lovers and would obviously never do anything to harm an animal,” he added.

“Everyone involved in Good Time are amazing professionals and have come together to make a movie that I’m extremely proud of. I feel embarrassed that in the moment, I was trying to make Jimmy laugh, only to create confusion and a false impression,” he concluded.

In Pattinson’s interview with Kimmel, he described a scene in which his character is “sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job.”

“It was a character thing. I asked the trainer [about it] because the director was like, ‘Just do it for real, man! Don’t be a pussy!’ And the dog’s owner was like, ‘Well, he’s a breeder. I mean, you can. You just gotta massage the inside of his thighs.’ I was like, ‘Just massage the inside of his thighs?!’ I didn’t agree to do the real one, so we made a fake red rocket,” he said at the time.

Animal rights organization PETA offered its support to the actor and said they were launching an investigation into the incident.