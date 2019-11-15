Robert Irwin Says He’s ‘So Stoked’ to Walk Sister Bindi Down the Aisle on Her Wedding Day

Bindi Irwin became engaged to fiancé Chandler Powell on her 21st birthday this year, and the conservationist is busy planning her big day, which includes her 15-year-old brother, Robert Irwin, walking her down the aisle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Sep 1, 2019 at 3:05pm PDT

“Oh, I was just so so stoked,” Robert told PEOPLE of the moment his sister asked him to do the honor. “I was so excited and really honored for her to ask me to walk her down the aisle.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think its going to be such a wonderful day, such a great celebration,” he continued. “Chandler is absolutely perfect. I can’t fault him, he’s awesome.”

Bindi previously opened up to Entertainment Tonight about asking her brother to participate in the ceremony, explaining that she thinks it would be the wish of her late dad, Steve Irwin.

“I think that for me, it’ll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle,” the 21-year-old said. “That’s something that I really want to do.”

“I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life,” Bindi continued. “So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special.”

“And I think that’s what dad would have wanted as well,” she added.

Powell proposed to Bindi in July at the Australia Zoo, where the couple works together.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” Bindi wrote on Instagram at the time. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!”

“She said YES!” Powell captioned his own engagement post. “Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives. Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Happy Birthday.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Bradley Kanaris