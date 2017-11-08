Celebrities React to Robert Guillaume’s Death

Emmy-winning actor Robert Guillaume died on Tuesday at age 89, and Hollywood and his longtime fans are in mourning.

Guillaume was best known for his role as Benson in Soap and its spin-off Benson. He also voiced Rafiki in The Lion King and appeared as Isaac Jaffe in Sports Night.

Numerous actors, filmmakers and musicians have expressed their sadness at the actor’s passing.

Scroll through to see reactions from his peers, fans and other supporters.

Josh Charles

Actor Josh Charles was a co-star of Guillaume on Sports Night. He shared one of the more personal accounts of what it was like to work with the acclaimed actor.

“Robert Guillaume radiated such warmth, light, dignity, and above all, class,” Charles wrote. “That smile and laugh touched us all. RIP to the best boss ever. Making him laugh gave me such pleasure. Remembering those moments now, I’m tearing up. I loved that man. My thoughts are with his family.”

He also revealed the last time he saw him was at a reunion photoshoot for Entertainment Weekly.

“I last saw him a few years back when we did [Sports Night] shoot for EW,” he wrote. “He seemed frail but in good spirits. I wish I’d reached out to him more often.”

Ava DuVernay‏

Ava DuVernay‏, the director of Selma and A Wrinkle in Time, shared a lesser known side of the late star.

She lauded Guillaume’s support for AIDS awareness, as well as shared several photos of the Emmy winner.

“Giant of stage [and] screen,” DuVernay‏ wrote. “Also let’s remember that Robert Guillaume was among the first celebs to appear at AIDS fundraisers. Thank you, sir.”

Jesse Williams and Josh Groban

Actor Jessie Williams and musician Josh Groban each chose to highlight the stage work of the actor.

Guillaume was a Tony nominee and was the first African American to star in The Phantom of the Opera‘s titular role.

“RIP to Emmy Award-winning Army vet, star of stage [and] screen, Robert Guillaume,” Williams wrote. “First black actor to play the title role in Phantom of the Opera.”

Groban wrote, “RIP Robert Guillaume. He was the first Phantom of the Opera I ever saw when it came to Los Angeles. Great actor.”

Other Celebrities

Numerous other celebrities have also spoken out about Guillaume’s passing.

Samuel L. Jackson, Josh Gad and Kevin Smith are among the many members of Hollywood who’ve expressed their admiration.

See their reactions below.

