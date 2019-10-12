Robert Forster Dead: ‘The Ranch’ Actress Sharon Lawrence Reacts to Beloved Star’s Passing

Fans, friends and co-stars have been sharing their thoughts and memories of Robert Forster following his death on Friday at 78. The actor’s career spanned over 50 years, including projects on stage, movies and television. Many famous co-stars have shared their thoughts to this point. This includes Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, Last Man Standing stars Nancy Travis and Molly McCook and his Jackie Brown co-star Samuel L. Jackson.

The Ranch star Sharon Lawrence also couldn’t help sharing her own thoughts about the late actor. The two worked together on a short titled The Bridge Partner but both actors share a similar career.

“Such a lovely actor and even more stellar guy,” Lawrence wrote on Twitter. She also posted a link to The Bridge Partner on her feed.

@Gabriel_Olson thank you for the pleasure and privilege of sharing a screen credit with the great and graceful #RobertForster in THe BRIDGE PARTNER https://t.co/xAMnEO4tn3 — Sharon Lawrence (@sharonlawrence) October 12, 2019

Lawrence has seen a various number of supporting roles throughout her career, starting with a memorable guest appearance on Cheers opposite Ted Danson.

Her major break came with the role of A.D.A. Sylvia Costas Sipowicz on NYPD Blue and led to a slew of guest roles over the years. Most recently she took the role of Brenda on The Ranch, playing the ex-girlfriend of Sam Elliot’s Beau on the series.

Other notable roles for Lawrence include Dr. Hope Martin on Rizolli and Isles, Margo on Shameless, Linda Fusco on Monk and Louise Garbeau on the new Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida alongside Kiersten Dunst.

Lawrence also retweeted a message from Tribeca honoring Forster, including a quote from the actor.

“You’ve got to have a good attitude. Accept all things, deliver excellence to whatever is offered, give it your best shot. And never quit. It’s not over ‘til it’s over.” Rest in peace, the great Robert Forster, who made every single thing he appeared in better. pic.twitter.com/v0xwQcq7n8 — Tribeca (@Tribeca) October 12, 2019

Many fans and admirers responded to the post from the famous film festival in New York, including actor John Carrol Lynch from American Horror Story. He shared similar sentiments to Lawrence on Forster’s career.

“Never had the honor of sharing a scene with him. But truly humbled to have been on the same call sheet. A brilliant truth teller,” Lynch wrote on Twitter.

The one thing for sure is that Forster was a force for good in Hollywood. An actor that stood out thanks to his kindness and thoughtfulness, even if he didn’t have the top billing.