Robert De Niro Drops F-Bomb on MSNBC

Robert De Niro gave an impassioned speech about the No Kings protests over the weekend as he urged Democrats to fight back against President Donald Trump.

The Oscar-winning actor appeared on Sunday’s episode of MSNBC’s The Weekend, surprising the anchors with an on-air F-bomb while discussing how Democrats are addressing the “tactics” behind the government shutdown.

“I like Hakeem Jeffries. I like Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff. They’re all great, strong,” he said. “I like what Letitia James is doing. “She’s saying, ‘F—k you.’ She’s saying, ‘This is it. I will not be taken down by this person. I am not afraid of him.’ And God bless her for that. That’s how other people have to do be.”

Robert De Niro on stage during the “Tribeca Lisboa Reception” as part of the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Tribeca Film Center on June 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

He urged other Democrats to follow in their footsteps, saying, “That’s what you need. People saying, ‘I’ve had enough of this.’ We’ve all had enough. It’s right in front of us. Do it nicely, peacefully.”

De Niro continued that he was “very happy” to see the No Kings protests grow between January and March, saying that “much more of it” would be needed going forward. “That’s the only thing that politicians are going to recognize,” he explained. “They either face the wrath of Trump or the wrath of the people. And they have to be more afraid of the wrath of the people and realize … this is not good. I better strap on my balls and do something about it.”

The Taxi Driver actor encouraged, “We can’t let up. We cannot let up on them,” warning that Trump “is not going to leave the White House” when his term expires in 2028.

“He does not want to leave the White House,” he said. “If anybody thinks, ‘He’ll do this, he’ll do that,’ they’re deluding themselves. But the Republicans, most of all, because they know, but they’re going along with it. It’s a classic bully situation.”

De Niro went on to call Trump “a thing that doesn’t understand anything about humanity, people,” adding, “He has no empathy. I don’t know what he is, but he’s an alien.”

“He wants to hurt this country. It’s something deeply psychological in him,” the Killers of the Flower Moon actor continued. “What saddens me the most is that people follow him and they kiss his ass and look up to him. I don’t understand it.”