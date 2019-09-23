Rob Zombie Posted Sid Haig, Captain Spaulding Photo for ‘House of 1,000 Corpses’ Just Before Actor’s Death

Just hours before the announcement of Sid Haig‘s death at the age of 80, director Rob Zombie shared a photo to his Instagram account of the late actor as famed horror character Captain Spaulding, the psychopathic clown Haig had first portrayed in 2003’s House of 1000 Corpses. The post, shared just 19 hours before news of Haig’s death broke, promoted Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights attraction.

“Did you ever want to take a trip through the Murder Ride or meet Dr. Satan?” Zombie asked in the post. “Well, head on over the Universal Studios in Hollywood or Orlando to make your nightmares come true.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The gallery of images included a promotional image featuring Haig as Captain Spaulding as well as several images showing the Universal Studios’ attraction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RobZombieofficial (@robzombieofficial) on Sep 22, 2019 at 8:03am PDT

Haig, who first broke into acting with a role in Jack Hill’s UCLA student film The Host, first took on the role of Captain Spaulding in Zombie’s 2003 film House of 1000 Corpses. Captain Spaudling, also known as Johnny Lee Johns and Cutter, was the proprietor of the road side attraction Captain Spaulding’s Museum of Monsters and Madmen.

Haig reprised the role in 2005’s The Devil’s Rejects and in 2019’s 3 From Hell, which only recently debuted in theaters.

After suffering a “nasty spill” that sent him to the ER and later the ICU, Haig passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, his wife, Susan L. Oberg, announced on Instagram. He was 80.

Shortly after the heartbreaking announcement, Zombie again took to Instagram with a photo of Haig as Captain Spaulding.

“Horray for Captain Spaulding. Gone but not forgotten,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RobZombieofficial (@robzombieofficial) on Sep 23, 2019 at 4:56am PDT

Along with his role as Captain Spaulding in three films, Haig also took on a number of other roles in Zombie’s films. He appeared as Chester Chesterfield in 2007’s Halloween and Dean Magnus in 2012’s The Lords of Salem.

In addition, the 80-year-old actor also appeared in a number of other TV shows and films, including Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown and Kill Bill: Volume 2, in which he portrayed Jay. He also took on the role of Pashek in 2007’s Brotherhood of Blood, Chopper in 2011’s Creature, Abbott MacMullen in 2013’s Hatchet III, and the Icicle Killer in 2017’s Death House, among many others.