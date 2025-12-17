Rob Reiner Tribute Airing This Weekend

MeTV is paying tribute to Rob Reiner this weekend after the Hollywood legend was found dead at home Sunday alongside wife Michele Singer Reiner.

The network will honor the late director, producer, screenwriter and actor with a special marathon of All in the Family from 6 to 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 21, airing eight of the most memorable episodes featuring his iconic sitcom character, Mike Stivic. (All in the Family also airs every Sunday regularly from 8-10 p.m. ET.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

ALL IN THE FAMILY. Rob Reiner as Mike Stivic and Sally Struthers as Gloria Bunker Stivic. Image dated 1979. Copyright ©1979 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Credit: CBS Photo Archive.

Keep reading for the MeTV Remembers Rob Reiner schedule:

6 p.m. – Season 2, Episode 9 – “Mike’s Problem”: Mike’s anxiety over his upcoming college exams causes him to temporarily become sexually impotent.

6:30 p.m. – Season 3, Episode 8 – “Mike Comes Into Money”: Mike donates his $275 inheritance to George McGovern’s presidential campaign against an apoplectic Archie’s express wishes that the money be used for room and board.

7 p.m. – Season 3, Episode 11 – “Mike’s Appendix”: Mike needs emergency surgery to remove his appendix but is uncomfortable with the idea of a female surgeon doing the operation.

7:30 p.m. – Season 4, Episode 8 – “The Games Bunkers Play”: Mike refuses to accept constructive criticism during a group therapy board game.

8 p.m. – Season 4, Episode 24 – “Mike’s Graduation”: Mike graduates from college, an occasion that to Archie means Mike will soon be moving out of the house.

8:30 p.m. – Season 5, Episode 23 – “No Smoking”: A contest between Archie and Mike, to see who can abstain from his favorite indulgence (Archie’s being smoking cigars, Mike’s eating everything in sight) becomes a battle of wills. Who will win this 48-hour contest?

9 p.m. – Season 6, Episode 10 – “Gloria Suspects Mike”: One night when Mike goes to tutor a woman, they become mutually attracted to each other and kiss. Meanwhile, Archie gets an idea to trap Mike in a confession: Knowing that he can’t hold his wine, Archie decides to liquor him up as a truth drug. They both get drunk, and Archie passes out–and misses Mike’s confession that he simply got up and left the woman’s apartment.

9:30 p.m. – Season 8, Episode 19 – “Two’s a Crowd”: Mike and Archie get locked together in the storage room at Archie’s Place and have a long talk.

Reiner, 78, and Singer Reiner, 68, were found dead in their Brentwood home Sunday. Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

MeTV Remembers Rob Reiner airs Sunday, Dec. 21, from 6-10 p.m. ET on MeTV.