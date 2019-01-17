Rob Kardashian Gives Shout out to Khloe’s Ex James Harden

Rob Kardashian recently gave a shout out to his sister Khloe’s ex James Harden on Twitter.

Taking to the social media site, Kardashian retweeted a tweet from Sports Illustrated that listed “James Harden’s scoring during his 30-point game streak which began December 13th.”

The post summed up Harden’s streak as having an average of “42.2 points per game,” then adding that he is almost “Not. Human.”

In Kardashian’s retweet of the post, he simply added, “Sheesh.”

Khloe and Harden began dating back in 2015, with the couple eventually splitting later that year.

During an episode of her short-lived talk show, Kocktails With Khloe, the youngest Kardashian sister spoke candidly about her time with Harden, implying that he was not faithful to the relationship, as reported by ET.

“I just don’t want to put up with people that you want to be monogamous but then they’re not monogamous,” she said, while speaking with her guest Lisa Rinna. “I’ve always said, ‘It’s long distance. I’ve always said, ‘We don’t need to be monogamous! There’s a lot of s— going on in our lives. You live in Houston. I live in L.A. Let’s see each other when we see each other.’ “

However, she did go on to reveal that Harden wanted a serious relationship but she did not. “He wanted [a relationship],” she admitted. “I wanted it, but I wanted to be realistic. He sought me out. He wanted to be committed and, you know, then wasn’t committed. So Koko had to go go!”

Kardashian dated Harden following her separation from ex husband Lamar Odom, who was also a professional basketball player.

He too was alleged to have not been faithful in their relationship, and also suffered from substance abuse issues that caused him to wind up in the hospital.

In another episode of Kocktails With Khloe, the reality TV star opened up about her thoughts on rekindling a romance with Odom.

“Even if I remarry the same person again, I don’t know. That’s not where I am right now. That would be the best dream. I hope that that first marriage could happen again. It’s really hard to erase everything that happened. But just building a friendship back is what I’m doing right now,” she said. “It’s nothing intimately, nothing at all, just pure love. And I want someone to learn how to love themselves again.”

Later Khloe went on to have a relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, who was caught on camera allegedly cheating on her while she was pregnant with their child.

Today, the two of them are still together and raising their daughter True as a family.