Rob Kardashian Shares Swinging Snap of Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian took to social media over the weekend to tout a photo of his and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna‘s 1-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

My babyyyyyyy girl 💙💙😍 pic.twitter.com/6s20hh7OSH — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) August 4, 2018

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member shared the photo via Twitter of Dream sitting on a swing. She sported adorable pink bows in her braids and a Burberry dress.

“My babyyyyyyy girl 💙💙😍,” Kardashian captioned the photo of smiling Dream.

Many of his followers responded to the tweet with adoring comments like “She is beautiful!” and “I bet you are a great dad!”

“Omg rob she’s soooo cute,” someone wrote.

“She looks just like rob omg so cute,” another said.

The recent photo of Dream is somewhat rare for Kardashian. Unlike his sisters, the 31-year-old rarely posts to social media. In fact, his last tweet before the photo of Dream came on July 11 when he congratulated younger sister Kylie Jenner on making the cover for Forbes’ billionaire issue. Before that, the latest photo of Dream came on May 17 with the adorable 1-year-old grinning in a stroller while eating a snack.

Despite his love for his 20-month-old, he and Chyna have long been embroiled in legal drama, with Chyna alleging that Kardashian abused her as well as used his family’s influence to squash her E! reality show, Rob & Chyna.

“On April 8, 2017, Rob Kardashian hit me on the side, knocking me down and leaving a bruise. I had difficulty walking after that. I went to my bedroom and locked the door. Rob was so out of control that he broke the hinges off my door,” Chyna stated in court filings last year.

The model insists that E! was planning on bringing back Rob & Chyna for a second season, even though she and Kardashian had broken up in December 2016. She’s claiming in court that Rob and his famous family members derailed the show’s future and discouraged E! producers from ever working with her ever again.

Chyna insists that the Kardashians and Jenners once threatened to leave the E! network unless Rob & Chyna was canceled, and says that they made false abuse accusations against Chyna in an effort to get the show canceled.

Kardashian and Chyna welcomed Dream Kardashian in November 2016, just a month before splitting up after becoming engaged in April 2016. Chyna also shares 5-year-old son, Cairo, with rapper Tyga, who also once dated Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner.

On Father’s Day, Chyna appeared to claim on social media that Kardashian was not paying child support. Sources told TMZ that Kardashian is paying, and that Chyna’s message was just an attempt from Chyna to ruin his holiday with Dream.