Rob Kardashian Flirts With New Crush on Twitter: ‘Oh Hi’

Is Rob Kardashian moving on?

It sure seems as if he is after leaving a smitten comment on Natti Natasha’s nude selfie photo. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was once engaged to Blac Chyna, who the mother of his daughter Dream, but had not been linked romantically since.

The 32-year-old wrote a flirtatious comment on the Dominican-born singer’s picture.

Fans definitely had mixed reactions towards this.

One fan wrote, “Not in public Rob,” while another said, “Not again,” with an “Oh Jesus” added to the response.

Someone else responded with GIF of the interview that CBS This Morning’s Gayle King conducted with R. Kelly.

The responses weren’t all bad though, a lot of people seem to be in favor of Kardashian moving on with his love life.

“Okay, when will y’all say it’s official?” someone wrote.

Another Twitter user mentioned they might like it if they had babies saying, “Can you imagine?! A Dominican-Armenian baby?!?!”

One user tried stirring the pot a little by tagging his ex-fiancé in the post to see if Chyna might respond. She didn’t.

Natasha is a super star among the Latin community and is slowly but surely making her way into the American culture with her music. She’s collaborated with other big names like Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee and Ozuna. Some of her popular songs are “Sin Pijama” with Becky G, “Criminal” with Ozuna and “Amantes de Una Noche” with Bad Bunny.

It wasn’t that long ago that the brother of Kim Karadashian was rumored to be dating Alexis Skyy, but not long after, Skyy and Chyna got into a physical altercation at a private party in Los Angeles. It’s not clear as to why the Love & Hip Hop star and former Rob & Chyna star were going at it but fans speculated it had something to do with Kardashian’s friendship with Skyy.

Kardashian’s family hasn’t been shy either on voicing their opinions on his new love interests. It’s said that the family wasn’t and still isn’t a huge fan of Chyna, so to see him move on is something they’ve mentioned they’re excited about.

Chyna has opened up about trying to keep things cordial between them for parenting purposes, saying, “I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing. It’s something that a lot of people need to practice.”

“Just being more open and more verbal and connecting with the people and trying to figure out what’s the next step as far as being a mom, friend, a business owner, overall [is important],” she added.