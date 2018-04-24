Rob Kardashian Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Dream’s Tea Parties

Dream Kardashian is welcoming the royal baby with a series of tea parties, and dad Rob Kardashian couldn't be more proud.

Kardashian took to Twitter to share some sweet snaps of his 1-year-old daughter with ex Blac Chyna playing pretend with a colorful tea set.

In the first photo he shared, the little girl rocked a bright pink plaid dress embroidered with her name, giggling while pretending to pour the milk into her tea cup.

Mornings start with a tea party pic.twitter.com/es0N0t3u74 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) April 23, 2018

"Mornings start with a tea party," her dad captioned the photo.

Dream soon did an outfit change, too, posing at a later tea party while wearing a pale pink tutu and sitting in a furry seat.

Then a little bit later another tea party. Lol im dying how My baby looks like two completely different girls in a matter of minutes. Lol LOVE U DREAM pic.twitter.com/kLkr1YLUeD — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) April 23, 2018

"Then a little bit later another tea party," Kardashian wrote. "Lol im dying how My baby looks like two completely different girls in a matter of minutes. Lol LOVE U DREAM."

Kardashian and Dream to be spending great daddy-daughter time together, but trouble appears to be brewing once more between Chyna and Kardashian.

After Chyna was caught on camera earlier this month throwing a stroller at a woman while spending time with her daughter at Six Flags, Kardashian reportedly contacted his lawyers about getting full custody of the little girl.

"Rob doesn't think Chyna is a good mom and this is more proof. He's afraid for Dream's safety when she's with Chyna," a family insider told Radar. "He already contacted his lawyers about this. Rob wants full custody of Dream."

The insider went on to imply that had Chyna taken the park's option of a VIP escort, the incident never would have happened.

"Rob gave Chyna everything she wanted in terms of custody and he gives her $20,000 a month. The fact that she didn't pay for the VIP escort at the park is cheap and was a dangerous decision. He wants to take action to protect his daughter," the source said.

"He is scared that Dream is in danger when she is with Chyna if she's getting in fights," the insider added.

