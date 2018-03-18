Rob Kardashian Celebrates 31st Birthday With Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian is spending some quality time with baby Dream for his birthday.

The former Rob & Chyna star posted an adorable photo of his 16-month-old daughter on social media as the pair celebrated the special day together.

“Happy birthday to me,” he wrote, along with the image, which was taken with a special Saint Patrick’s Day filter.

Happy birtbday to me 🙂 ☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/hXTnlfEvMZ — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) March 17, 2018

According to PEOPLE, Kardashian also shared a short video on Snapchat of Dream playing with a white toy car next to a bouquet of green balloons while festive holiday music played in the background.

Many of Kardashian’s family members wished the 31-year-old a happy birthday, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

“Happy Birthday to my brother Rob!! I love you so much and wish you all the happiness in the world! I love raising our kids together, you’re the best dad and friend! Can’t wait to celebrate today!!” Kim wrote on the caption of a throwback birthday photo.

“Happy birthday [Rob Kardashian]!! You are the most wonderful son a mom could ever ask for and I thank God for you every day! It brings me so much joy to see the incredible father you have become. I am so proud of you!! Love, Mommy,” Kris wrote in the caption of a collage.

“Birthday Boy Bobby,” Kendall Jenner wrote, posting a photo of the two as children.

Sister, Kourtney Kardashian also posted a photo of a giant balloon display reading the words “Happy Birthday Rob.”

A surprising birthday wish came from his ex Blac Chyna, who the reality star is currently in the midst of a legal battle with.

“Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy,” Chyna wrote in her Instagram story Saturday, posting a throwback photo of the three of them together at a movie theater.

Chyna and Kardashian started dating in 2016, and welcomed daughter Dream Nov. 10 of the the same year. The two broke up in December, quickly got back together, then broke up again in February 2017.

Kardashian infamously went on a social media tirade against Chyna in July 2017, accusing her of cheating on him with multiple men and posting sexually explicit photos of her online.

This led to Chyna filing a restraining order against Kardashian, but the two managed to mend their relationship and agreed to settle their custody agreement over Dream by deciding to co-parent her.