‘Riverdale’ Star Diagnosed With Endometriosis After Frustrating Health Journey

One Riverdale star just revealed a recent health diagnosis.

Lili Reinhart, who played Betty Cooper on the popular CW teen drama, posted on her Instagram page that she’s been diagnosed with endometriosis after a laparoscopic surgery.

“Last year, I saw a urogynecologist and was diagnosed with interstitial cystitis. I was told there was no cure — and no lasting relief — for my symptoms,” Reinhart wrote. “Three hospital visits. Multiple urologists and gynecologists. And not one of them seriously considered endometriosis as the underlying cause of what I was experiencing.”

She then worked with “two different pelvic floor therapists” and “pushed for an MRI on my own,” where finally “the word endometriosis was even mentioned to me as a possible source of my pain.”

Afterwards, she met with “an endometriosis specialist who helped me decide that laparoscopic surgery was the next step,” despite one gynecologist saying she “probably didn’t have endo.”

“I’m glad I trusted my body and listened to my gut and will continue advocating for others to do so,” she wrote.

According to the Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is “an often-painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.”

Reinhart starred in Riverdale for its entire run of seven seasons from 2017 to 2023. She currently stars in the comedy-drama series Hal & Harper alongside Cooper Raiff, Mark Ruffalo and Betty Gilpin.