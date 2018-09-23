‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Reveals Why She Never Reported Her Sexual Assault

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty on The CW’s Riverdale, has added her voice to the growing conversation on the “Why I Didn’t Report” hashtag.

“Why I Didn’t Report” is the latest addition to the Me Too Movement, developed in response to the allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the nations reaction. Kavanaugh has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman nearly four decades ago, and many conservative commentators and officials have called the allegation opportunistic, asking why it was not reported at the time. In response, many people — including Reinhart — have told the world exactly why.

Because I didn’t want to lose my job or make people think I was a drama queen. #WhyIDidntReport — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 21, 2018



Reinhart’s post raised quite a few eyebrows, as it hinted at yet another possible work place scandal. The 22-year-old actress is heading into her third season on the main cast of Riverdale, but in her tweet, she suggested that whenever she was victimized, she feared for the job she held at the time.

“Because I didn’t want to lose my job or make people think I was a drama queen. #WhyIDidntReport,” Reinhart wrote. Of course, she did not mention The CW or Riverdale specifically, and the show is not the first job she has ever had. Still, many felt that she was hinting at a high profile allegation, and they applauded her bravery for speaking up.

“Definitely not a drama queen. Just a queen,” one fan responded.

“It’s sad that women have to defend why they didn’t do something but men don’t have to defend why they did do something,” added another.

“Sending love to ya lil,” wrote actress Aurora Perrineau. Perrineau caused a stir last fall when she accused screenwriter Murray Miller of sexual assault. The case got a lot of attention, as writer Lena Dunham defended Miller publicly.

“Same to you, my love,” Reinhart responded to her.

Reinhart offered no further details on her attack, though she did retweet a Twitter Moment documenting the rise of the “Why I Didn’t Report” tag. Other actresses and celebrities have also gotten behind the new initiative in the hopes of explaining to those defending Kavanaugh that unreported sexual assaults are common. Alyssa Milano posted her own story in direct response to President Donald Trump, taking aim at his tweet about Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

“Hey, @realDonaldTrump, Listen the f— up,” she wrote. “I was sexually assaulted twice. Once when I was a teenager. I never filed a police report and it took me 30 years to tell me parents. If any survivor of sexual assault would like to add to this please do so in the replies. #MeToo.”

Despite an onslaught of personal threats, Ford has agreed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday during an open hearing.