Watch: Rita Ora Fights Back Tears With Tribute to Avicii

British singer Rita Ora broke into tears on Friday night as she performed a tribute to the late DJ Avicii.

Rita performed at the 538Koningsdag Festival in the Netherlands, and warned the crowd of 40,000 in attendance that her next song would be difficult to sing. She asked the crowd for a moment of silence, then performed the song “Lonely Together,” which was the final track Avicii released before his death.

Avicii, real name Tim Bergling was only 28 when he was found dead in Muscat, Oman on April 20.

While a cause of death has not been officially confirmed, his family’s latest statement indicates the death was by suicide.

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions,” the family’s statement read, via Variety. “An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music.”

“He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family,” the statement added.

The family thanked the fans for their support and condolences in a prior statement.

“We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs,” that statement read. “Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world.

“We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way.

Avicii announced in 2016 that he was retiring from live touring due to multiple medical issues (including acute pancreatitis), but continued to make music with his latest EP hitting music streaming stores in August 2017.

Musicians throughout the music industry have paid tribute to the Swedish DJ’s death.

“Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim,” Calvin Harris wrote.

“So Sad……. So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. Gone too Soon,” Madonna tweeted along with a photo of herself standing with Avicii during a concert.

“No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away…. Thoughts go out to his family and friends…” fellow DJ Zedd wrote.

“Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. [Avicii] was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best,” singer Charlie Puth tweeted.