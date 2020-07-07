'RIP Ellen' Trends on Twitter as Social Media Trolls Ellen DeGeneres

Social media users logging onto Twitter Tuesday morning were caught off guard when they saw "RIP Ellen" trending on Twitter, some momentarily believing that Ellen DeGeneres had died. DeGeneres, however, is alive and well, and the hashtag marks just the latest instance of Twitter users trolling the talk show host.

The hashtag was prompted after one social media user falsely reported that DeGeneres had fallen "off a roof" and died, according to MEAWW. Not long after, the hashtag filled with similar untrue allegations, memes, and other comments regarding the talk show host. The trend comes amid sweeping controversy surrounding DeGeneres, including the now-infamous photo of DeGeneres and former President George W. Bush enjoying a football game together, numerous allegations that despite her friendly demeanor on her talk show, she is "mean" to those around her, and rumors that the fate of The Ellen DeGeneres Show is hanging in limbo amid falling ratings.

Heading into Tuesday afternoon, the hashtag was still trending on Twitter, with more and more people jumping on the social media trolling. Keep scrolling to see why "RIP Ellen" is trending and what social media has to say.