'RIP Ellen' Trends on Twitter as Social Media Trolls Ellen DeGeneres
Social media users logging onto Twitter Tuesday morning were caught off guard when they saw "RIP Ellen" trending on Twitter, some momentarily believing that Ellen DeGeneres had died. DeGeneres, however, is alive and well, and the hashtag marks just the latest instance of Twitter users trolling the talk show host.
she’s in heaven now 💔🙏 #ripellen :( pic.twitter.com/0wROtDlT51— brianna 雪狼 (@briaputa) July 7, 2020
The hashtag was prompted after one social media user falsely reported that DeGeneres had fallen "off a roof" and died, according to MEAWW. Not long after, the hashtag filled with similar untrue allegations, memes, and other comments regarding the talk show host. The trend comes amid sweeping controversy surrounding DeGeneres, including the now-infamous photo of DeGeneres and former President George W. Bush enjoying a football game together, numerous allegations that despite her friendly demeanor on her talk show, she is "mean" to those around her, and rumors that the fate of The Ellen DeGeneres Show is hanging in limbo amid falling ratings.
Heading into Tuesday afternoon, the hashtag was still trending on Twitter, with more and more people jumping on the social media trolling. Keep scrolling to see why "RIP Ellen" is trending and what social media has to say.
Im in shock, rest Ellen 😔#ripellen pic.twitter.com/XeKYlQXqdW— cukoo bananas (@st4rph1re) July 7, 2020
some of my favorite pictures of ellen now that shes gone.— moon (@myronthecreater) July 7, 2020
to remember her and her legacy. RIP ELLEN #ripellen pic.twitter.com/CyWuD6dSJy
I'm dead ass so confused with this #ripellen shit👽 pic.twitter.com/ygxaJbk2n4— slaKs (@_slaKs) July 7, 2020
she’s so young here💔🕊 #RipEllen we will all miss your beautiful smile pic.twitter.com/aPxUkGrhZ6— sawyer (@90tomemphis) July 7, 2020
me going through the #ripellen hashtag 😹 pic.twitter.com/z7qi7umtm0— pipipcheerio (@90LOUISV) July 7, 2020
So sad to hear about Ellen. Falling off a roof isn't the best way to...#ripellen pic.twitter.com/dVcF5x2d3g— Rain 𖧵⁷ | ARSD 📌|KTH is coming bitches (@RastarBiral) July 7, 2020
live footage of ellen d dying omg #ripellen pic.twitter.com/hk1enpjY34— kełłen (@MakeMeFweaky) July 7, 2020
i found this beautiful picture of Ellen as a kid. May her soul rest in piece. 1958-2020 #ripellen pic.twitter.com/XohnU4z9Kv— 𝐅𝐈𝐀 🦋 (@tobesostill) July 7, 2020
guysss justin bieber killed Ellen 😭 #ripEllen https://t.co/EtC2N8feHx— jared🔮 ʜ.ᴀᴠ (@taylornology) July 7, 2020
#RipEllen not GUYS SHE IS NOT DEAD IT IS JUST A HOAX SHE IS STILL WELL AND ALIVE. GO LOOK IT UP ON WIKIPEDIA.— Henry Canty (@HenryCanty4) July 7, 2020
What just happened??? What @justinbieber did to @TheEllenShow 😂😂😂😂 i want the tea #RipEllen— Rose Sanchez (@ByRoseRivas) July 7, 2020
Rest in piece 😿🙏 such an angle 🕊💸 fly high quail 👑#RipEllen pic.twitter.com/Hm1iWKvATW— 𝘉 (@titancosnic) July 7, 2020
So sad she’s gone now 😔 #RipEllen pic.twitter.com/qe2Dvo7st5— Jo Frost’s Quarantined Naughty Step (@supernannyreact) July 7, 2020
#RipEllen never been more sad in my life pic.twitter.com/hjMxySc1NY— she's a fan sir 🇲🇽 (@nickitoesgone) July 7, 2020