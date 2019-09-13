Rihanna Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Following Latest Comments, Alleged Baby Bump

Is Rihanna pregnant? Many of her fans seemed to think as much after the singer’s Diamond Ball, where they thought they could spot a baby bump and where she made a seemingly innocuous comment about having children. “Rihanna is pregnant” started trending on Twitter while fans tried to make sense of the rumors.

Was this Rihanna telling us she's pregnant ????

While on the red carpet at the 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street, Rihanna answered a question about black women from Essence Magazine.

“I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman,” she said. “My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special, we’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that.”

Later, during Rihanna’s performance with Pharrell Williams, fans thought they spotted a small baby bump beneath her long, high-neck and long-sleeved black Givenchy Haute Couture gown. She also posed on the red carpet with her hand over her stomach.

Rihanna is pregnant you guys! 😭😭😭 I'm not okay!!!!

For those of y'all that do not believe .. Rihanna is pregnant, Look closely when she gets onstage …

She also spoke separately to PEOPLE on the red carpet, saying that she was “really happy right now.”

“The thing that’s making me the happiest tonight is seeing the amount of support, the magnitude of support is really special,” she said. “I mean I could be out here and throw a ball by myself and I’d feel good, but the thing that’s making me feel this high of cloud 9 is seeing people who believe in my cause and think it’s something worth donating to, something worth investing in.”

The event, which Rihanna throws annually in support of the Clara Lionel Foundation which she founded in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite, was hosted by Late Night star Seth Meyers and featured performances from Pharrell Williams and DJ Khaled. The organization supports and funds global education, health and emergency response programs and also engages in advocacy to improve the quality of life of children around the world.

