Rihanna Reveals Whether She’s Invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding

Rihanna met Prince Harry years ago but that doesn’t mean she was invited to the Royal Wedding. The “Work” singer had a hilarious response when Access Hollywood asked Friday if she’d received an invite to the event of the year.

When you get roasted by @Rihanna 😂🔥 Riri is clearly not keeping up with the #royalwedding! pic.twitter.com/xeJQePcVi0 — Access (@accessonline) May 11, 2018

“So, is that really coming up, like, soon or something?” Rihanna responded. “Oh, shoot. You see? I need to stay on the Internet more.”

She then added, “Why would you think I’m invited?”

The reporter said she assumed Rihanna received an invitation after she met the 33-year-old royal in her native Barbados during Harry’s royal tour of the Caribbean in November 2016.

“You met me, you think you’re coming to my wedding?” Rihanna chided with a laugh. “Am I coming to yours?”

While it looks like Rihanna is not making the trip across the pond for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding this weekend, she previously revealed that she’d go the NSFW route when deciding what to give the royal pair as a wedding gift. At the launch of her Savage X Fenty lingerie line on Thursday, she said she’d “go to the extreme.”

“I think you have to go to the extreme when you’re gifting both for a man and a woman, because both people benefit from the gift,” she told Entertainment Tonight, before giving a preview of her collection. “We have a bridal vibe going on, we definitely do have a little skirt and top situation. But I mean, really, on your wedding night, you could do whatever you want. It depends on how savage you wanna be.”

The Grammy winner’s line doesn’t just have sexy gifts for the wedding night. Her collection includes items for “everyday situations.”

“[The line has] sexy gifts for your girlfriends, whether you’re a man, whether you’re a woman, whether you’re just a best friend. The best gift is lingerie, we all want that,” she said. “There’s a lot of stuff that feels really comfortable, comfortable enough to wear under like a T-shirt and jeans. You need those everyday situations, and you need the stuff that takes you out of your box.”

Harry and Markle are set to tie the knot on Saturday, May 19. The pair announced that they were engaged in November 2017. The nuptials will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the U.K. in front of approximately 600 guests.

According to an official press release from Kensington Palace, guests will begin arriving at Windsor Castle at 9:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET) and the actual wedding ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. (7 a.m. ET). The ceremony is expected to last about an hour, after which time Harry and Meghan will make their first public appearance as newlyweds as they process out of the church and acknowledge the 200 representatives of Prince Harry’s charities gathered in the Cloister.

Shortly after that, the royal newlyweds will make their last public appearance, following a 25-minute carriage ride, as they leave Windsor Castle and head to Frogmore House for an evening reception.