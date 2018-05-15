Rihanna Reveals Fenty Beauty Summer Collection With Sizzling Snaps

Rihanna has revealed the summer collection for her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, just days after launching her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection.

The pop star announced the news with a series of snaps showcasing the products themselves as well as photos of the singer wearing the makeup, with Rihanna posing nude for fans to fully focus on her made-up face.

One shot sees Rihanna with her eyes closed to show off the red and gold tones on her eyelids, with gold earrings and rings the only accessories the singer is wearing.

The second photo shows Rihanna looking into the distance, a bright sun behind her illuminating her face and the predictably blinding Fenty Beauty highlight she has on in the snap.

The Beach Please collection includes three Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Duos with names like “Mimosa Sunrise” and “Sangria Sunset,” as well as two limited-edition two-in-one eye shimmers and two three-packs of holographic lip glosses dubbed “Summer Daze” and “Summer Nights.”

Rihanna will also restock her Body Lava, which sold out after its recent launch and is the perfect way for fans to glow all over all summer long. Also returning are the Fairy Bomb glitter powder and the face and body Kabuki brush.

Fenty Beauty’s new products will launch on May 21 and will be available on FentyBeauty.com as well as Sephora, Harvey Nichols and Sephoras located in J.C. Penneys.

Rihanna recently received major praise for her Savage X Fenty line, which offers 90 pieces of lingerie, sleepwear and accessories in inclusive sizing.

“Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves,” Rihanna told Vogue. “I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. You don’t have to stick to one personality with lingerie; it’s fun to play around. You can be cute and playful one week and a black widow next week. You can take risks with lingerie. I want people to wear Savage X Fenty and think, I’m a bad b—. I want women to own their beauty.”

Photo Credit: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com