Rihanna Intruder Reportedly Wanted to Have Sex With Her

The man accused of breaking into Rihanna‘s Los Angeles-area home allegedly told authorities that he planned to have sex with the singer.

Eduardo Leon, the 26-year-old man who allegedly broke into singer Rihanna’s home on Thursday, allegedly told authorities that he planned to have sex with the singer, though he did not intend to use force, TMZ reports.

Leon reportedly broke in the 30-year-old’s home after managing to disable the alarm. He reportedly stayed at the home for an entire day, sleeping there, unpacking his bag, and charging his phone, before police were called early Thursday morning after the singer’s assistant discovered the man inside the home.

When officers arrived to the scene, Leon obeyed orders to exit the house, though he had to be tased while being detained.

Rihanna was not home at the time of the break-in.

Leon was charged with felony stalking, residential burglary, and trespassing and is being held on $150,000 bail.

Meanwhile, the “Monster” singer has been busy focusing on the launch of her new lingerie collection, Savage X Fenty Lingerie.

The collection, which is about “taking complete ownership of how you feel and the choices you make,” is comprised of 90 pieces of lingerie, sleepwear, and accessories. The products in the collection are split into three different lines, including the more subdued, girly, and lacy U Cute collection, the slightly sexier collection called Damn, and the “risqué and ultra sexy” Black Widow collection.

Meant to spread a body-psotivie message, sizes in the collection range from 32A to 44DD and XS to 3XL, with bras being sold from $39-$59, T-shirt bras pricing at $29-$34, and underwear at $14.50-$29. Other items, such as rompers, jumpsuits, and robes, are all priced under $100.

The new lingerie line is a follow-up to Rihanna’s immensely successful Fenty Beauty makeup line, which earned $100 million in just 40 days, and her Fenty X Puma collection.

“What I didn’t anticipate was the way people would get emotional about finding their complexion on the shelf, that this would be a groundbreaking moment,” she previously said of her makeup collection.

As for her newest endeavor, Savage Fenty X, Rihanna is hoping to continue encouraging confidence and self-love.

“I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. You don’t have to stick to one personality with lingerie; it’s fun to play around,” she said. “You can be cute and playful one week and a black widow next week. You can take risks with lingerie. I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, ‘I’m a bad b–.’ I want women to own their beauty.”