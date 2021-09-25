Rihanna Blasted by Fans for Using White Models in Fake Braids in Fashion Show

Rihanna’s third annual fashion show for her Savage x Fenty lingerie line is finally available on Amazon Prime Video. The highly anticipated show became available for streaming on Friday, Sept. 24. In spite of the sexy lingerie, performances from artists such as Lizzo, and Rihanna continuing to shine bright like a diamond, some viewers were not happy. Viewers complained about the ‘We Found Love’ singer styling white models’ hair in braid extensions.

During the show, white models strutted their best catwalk down the runway with braids in their hair that many. Many felt the style was cultural appropriation. Two of the models, Emily Ratajkowski and actress Vanessa Hudgens, were specifically singled out.

A TikToker shared a video about the show, noting Barbadian singer’s choice to include white models in the hairstyles. The user also was puzzled about the choice of music when Ratajkowski appeared. Ratajkowski walked to the beat of N.E.R.D’s ‘Lemon’ which features Rihanna. The specific portion of the song sang the lyrics, “Mad ethnic right now.” The video has over 600,000 views and nearly 100k likes.

Per The Daily Dot, an apology was later issued, explaining that the inclusion was a “huge oversight and unintentionally offensive.” The portion was later edited to feature a different song. Check out some of the reactions below:

