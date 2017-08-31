'Ridiculousness' Star Steelo Brim’s 3-Year-Old Nephew Drowns In His Pool

Sterling 'Steelo' Brim, star of MTV's Ridiculousness, is currently mourning the loss of his 3-year-old nephew.

According to TMZ, the young boy wandered into the backyard of Brim's home, and fell into the pool when no adults were around. Law enforcement says it's unclear how long the child was there before being found.

Paramedics arrived at the house shortly after, and the child was taken immediately to the hospital where he was pronounced dead just after noon.

The boy's family was just in town for a short time, as they were visiting brim from Chicago. The death is being ruled as an accidental drowning.

While speaking with TMZ, Brim released this statement:

"Last weekend, my beloved nephew passed away in a tragic accident. We will miss him dearly and ask for prayers and privacy during this time of mourning."

Our thoughts are with Steelo Brim and his family.