Ricky Gervais Tells Celebrities to ‘F off’ and They ‘Know Nothing About the Real World’ in NSFW Golden Globes Segment

Ricky Gervais wasn’t afraid to take some shots during opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globes. Among his targets were Leonardo DiCaprio, in which he referenced the actor’s interest in dating women under 25 years of age. His biggest shot of the night, though, was actually taken directly at the audience and all of the celebrities.

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use the platform to make a political speech,” he began. “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spend less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your award, thank your agent, and your god, and get the f— off.”

His remarks were a big win when it came to social media reaction.

“He’s the hero we need, not the hero we deserve,” one tweet read.

“Yes! Everyone can have an opinion but stay in your lane,” another wrote.

“Ricky Gervais is epic and fearless,” another viewer said. “The fact that the Golden Globes is letting him host again has me both surprised and LMAO. Nobody in that room is safe.”

This is why I think Ricky Gervais is the most lucid, truly only important voice in the so called ‘celebrity’ circle. I have known him since his radio days. He hasn’t changed. Whatever he feels is right he’s just gonna come out and say it. — Dan Maul (@DanVMaul) January 6, 2020

It’s been quite an eventful night and past few weeks for the host.

He found himself in hot water over a series of transphobic tweets he made, later saying he was joking over the comments he made following J.K. Rowling’s remarks on Maya Forstater, a researcher who was fired from her job after writing that a person couldn’t change their biological sex.

“Those awful biological women can never understand what it must be like for you becoming a lovely lady so late in life,” he wrote. “They take their girly privileges for granted. Winning at female sports and having their own toilets. Well, enough is enough.”

The incident led to some responses around the industry, including from Patricia Arquette.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.