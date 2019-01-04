Richard Marks, Oscar-Nominated ‘Apocalypse Now’ and ‘Terms of Endearment’ Film Editor, Dies at 75

Richard Marks, an Oscar-nominated film editor who worked on movies like Apocalypse Now and Terms of Endearment, has passed away.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marks passed away unexpectedly on New Year’s Eve, but no cause of death has been reported or speculated on.

Marks was 75 years old at the time of his death, and many of his friends and fans have since come out to share memorials to the beloved film editor.

Richard Marks, one of the greatest movie editors ever and always,died on New Years Eve. Very few others have contributed as much to as many great screen performances. He was brilliant. God Rest His Gifted Soul. — james l. brooks (@canyonjim) January 4, 2019

“Richard Marks, one of the greatest movie editors ever and always,died on New Years Eve. Very few others have contributed as much to as many great screen performances. He was brilliant. God Rest His Gifted Soul,” said writer/director James L. Brooks, who worked with Marks on Terms of Endearment.

Notably, Marks was responsible for editing on all six films that Brooks has directed, including Broadcast News, As Good as It Gets, and Spanglish.

RIP Richard Marks. Edited some of the most timeless films of the last 40+ years, including #TheGodfatherPartII, #BroadcastNews, #ApocalypseNow, #SayAnything, and many more. pic.twitter.com/sxVd2G4imc — Thadd Williams (@thaddwilliams) January 4, 2019

“We will miss you, Richard Marks. Lucky me for having the chance early in my career to work with you,” tweeted film producer Lauren Shuler Donner. “As a great a person as you were an editor. RIP.”

“A film is only as good as its editor and Richard Marks was a MASTER. R.I.P. and thank you for your contribution to cinema and our culture,” director Ashley Falls commented.

We lost a legendary filmmaker on New Year’s Eve

Richard Marks ACE edited 32 feature films

Here’s a small sample of his wonderful career…#RIP pic.twitter.com/alxWGoPoTG — Vashi Nedomansky (@vashikoo) January 4, 2019

In addition to the aforementioned films that Marks worked on, he also did editing on The Godfather Part II, St. Elmo’s Fire, Father of the Bride, You’ve Got Mail, and Julie & Julia.

His final film credit came with 2010’s How Do You Know, which was a romantic comedy film directed by Brooks. It starred A-list actors Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, Owen Wilson, and Jack Nicholson.

Marks is survived by his wife — Barbara — who is also a film editor. The couple married in January 1967, and had one daughter, Leslie. The family does not appear to have made a public statement on Marks’ passing.