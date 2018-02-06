New Photos Depict Richard Dreyfuss Groping Fans After Broadway Performance

Photos have surfaced that depict iconic actor Richard Dreyfuss groping fans after a Broadway performance in 2004.

See The Photos Here

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photos were shared by the NY Daily News, and show Dreyfuss groping a woman on her backside and kissing another on her cheek.

Both women, identified only as Beth and Susan, are friends who were attending a performance of “Sly Fox,” which Dreyfuss was starring in at the time.

They were invited backstage after the show, which is where they say the uninvited groping took place.

“The first thing he did was give me a hug, and he stuck his hand almost in the crack of my butt. He didn’t even give me any warning,” said Beth.

“Then he turned me around, and he grabbed me by the boob. And he grabbed right above my private area, lower than my midriff. Like he was tickling me. I was giggling, but not in a happy way. I was so nervous,” the 48-year-old recalled. “I was so uncomfortable. It was such a weird, awkward feeling.”

The Jaws actor then turned his attention to Susan, who recalled, “He kissed me without permission. I’m smiling in the photo, but it was a nervous smile. I didn’t know how to react. I was so surprised.”

“I just remember it was creepy, weird and awkward. We were excited to go in there and meet him, and it wasn’t what we expected. It was a shock. I was surprised, I didn’t expect him to be that type of person. He was on both of us,” the 52-year-old added.

The NY Daily News reports that no attempts to reach the actor through his agent were successful.

While the new accusations against Dreyfuss may surprise some, it is certainly not the first case of sexual misconduct allegations against a legendary actor.

In 2017, claims surfaced alleging that The Graduate star Dustin Hoffman had been inappropriate with a co-star while doing a stage revival of Death of a Salesman in 1984.

Katheryn Rossetter wrote a detailed account of the sexual assault and harassment she alleges she suffered at the hands of Hoffman in a guest column for THR.

“One night in Chicago, I felt his hand up under my slip on the inside of my thighs. I was completely surprised and tried to bat him away while watching the stage for my cues,“ Rossetter said of one incident.

“After the show he was busy with the producer and director so I had no access to him to address it. It then happened almost every show. Six to eight shows a week. I couldn’t speak to him in the moment because I was on a live mic,“ she added. “He kept it up and got more and more aggressive.“