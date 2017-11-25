Sir Richard Branson Is Accused of ‘Motorboating’ Singer

Sir Richard Branson has been accused of “motorboating” a Joss Stone backup singer during a party several years ago.

The 44-year-old Antonia Janae told The Sun that the Virgin Group billionaire shook his face in her cleavage during a 2010 party at his Necker Island home after a performance at the Go Green Music Festival.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“His behaviour was disgusting. I feel like it was sexual assault,” Janae told The Sun. She also claims Branson begged her to take her top off during the party.

“We were by the bar and he was saying bye to everyone. He came up to me and put his face in my breasts,” the Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. resident told The Sun. “He went ‘brrrrrr’ and just walked away. It was surreal, totally out of the blue. Joss and I were like, ‘What the hell was that?!’ Everyone was wondering why I wasn’t angry because I’m usually a firebrand. But I was just too shocked.”

Janae says the 30-year-old Stone filmed a video capturing their stunned look after the incident. She also claims Branson didn’t “seem drunk,” although he was drinking at the party.

“We’d spent the day chilling out, touring the island. We had lunch and dinner,” Janae told The Sun. “We were in the pool and there was a big, beautiful statue of a goddess there with her boobs out. Richard Branson tried to get me to show him my boobs and I said: ‘No!’ I was wearing a one-piece swimsuit and at the time I was very heavy chested.”

Stone’s representative did not comment, but a source told The Sun that Stone did remember the incident. The source said it was a “hell of a party” and Branson “made a bit of a beeline” towards Janae.

The day after the party, Janae was invited to use Branson’s private plane back to Miami. The married mother of two accepted, flying back with Branson and his wife, Joan.

“It was the most awkward ride to Miami. He was asking about my husband,” she told The Sun. “There wasn’t a lot of conversation. I didn’t tell my husband when I got home. I wasn’t sure what to say!”

Janae says she has told her mother and a friend. She also posted about it on Facebook in October 2016, but the post didn’t attract attention. She said she wanted to speak out about it again because of the Hollywood sexual harassment scandals.

“Richard has no recollection of this matter,” a representative for Branson told The Sun. “Neither do his family and friends who were with him at the time. There would never have been any intention to offend or make anyone feel uncomfortable. Richard apologises if anyone felt that way.”

Photo: Richard Branson/Instagram