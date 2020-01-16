WWE Star Ric Flair ‘Saddened’ Over Passing of the ‘Great’ Rocky Johnson

Ric Flair is among the many people mourning the death of WWE Hall of Famer, Rocky Johnson, who also happened to be Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s father. Rocky, 75, died Wednesday, the WWE announced in a statement. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Flair, a wrestling legend in his own right, took to Twitter to pay tribute to Rocky. “I’m Saddened To Hear About The Passing Of The GREAT ROCKY JOHNSON!” Flair wrote, adding that he wrestled him “many times throughout his illustrious career.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Flair praised Rocky’s physique and conditioning, calling them “unparalleled,” and said he was “so proud of his son Dwayne!”

I’m Saddened To Hear About The Passing Of The GREAT ROCKY JOHNSON! I Wrestled Him Many Times Throughout His Illustrious Career. His Physique And Conditioning Were Unparalleled! He Was So Proud Of His Son Dwayne! He Raised Him To Be The Rock!! RIP Rocky Johnson! pic.twitter.com/GiXXFQhGlE — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 16, 2020

“RIP Rocky Johnson!” Flair finished.

Plenty of other high profile figures also memorialized Rocky, including Mick Foley, Rey Mysterio and Duane “Dog” Chapman.

Foley, who competed against and alongside Dwayne Johnson for many years, wrote that he was “so sorry to hear of the passing of the great Rocky Johnson. Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking with him. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the fans who loved him. A very sad day for wrestling.”

“My most sincere condolences Johnson Family,” wrote Mysterio. “May God bless you & fill you with strength to overcome your loss.”

“WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer and former World Tag Team Champion, has passed away at age 75,” the WWE said in a statement Wednesday.

Rocky’s wrestling career began in the mid-1960s as part of the National Wrestling Alliance, and he later joined the WWE in 1983, which is where he achieved most of his success.

Throughout his career, Rocky formed memorable rivalries with Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis. But one of his biggest moments came in November 1983 he and Tony Atlas — who had formed The Soul Patrol — defeated the Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika), to become the first black tag team to win the World Tag Team Championship in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

Rocky retired from professional wrestling in 1991, and focused on training his son, Dwayne, and was instrumental in signing Dwayne to a WWF deal. Dwayne Johnson has yet to make a public statement on his father’s death.

Rocky achieved the highest honor in professional wrestling when he was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008. His son enshrined him in the Hallowed Halls, forever guaranteeing that he would be remembered as one of the biggest stars in sports entertainment.

Photo credit: Scott Cunningham / Contributor / Getty