Tamra Judge Celebrates Her 50th Birthday With Bikini Photos

Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Tamra Judge is ringing in her 50th birthday with a huge party and a series of sizzling bikini photos posted to Instagram.

Living like I’m 49 forever 😛 or more like the next 5 hours A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

In one snap, Judge can be seen standing by an open refrigerator door in her black and white bikini, while taking a sip from her glass of champagne. She captioned the photo, “Living like I’m 49 forever[,] or more like the next 5 hours.”

One of her fans wrote, “Hands down you’re the most smokin’ housewife! Best Wishes for a fabulous day.”

In a looping video that she posted, Judge is seen doing a dance in a pink hat and sash while also holding a multi-colored piñata.

Piñata & @sassysashsashes the day keeps getting better #tamras50thbirthday #vintage1967 A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Sep 2, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Many of her followers took to posting happy birthday comments on her photos. One fan said, “You are rockin 50!!!”

Another went more in depth, wishing her well, but asking her to put some focus on the hurricane relief efforts, writing, “You do look so incredible! Beyond amazing. And I adore you. But you have a platform not many have. I wish you nothing but the best. But please put attention on TX right now.”

The fan ended by saying, “You have the ability that others don’t have. Please support TX in this time of need. You have the ability to do so. Thank you and God Bless you on your journey.”