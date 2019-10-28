‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice’s Husband Joe Granted Request to Leave ICE Custody, Return to Italy

Real House Wives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice‘s husband Joe has been granted a request to leave ICE custody and return to his home country of Italy, while he waits on his deportation case appeal to be decided. According to In Touch, the appeal was approved on Thursday, Oct. 3, after a previous request to wait on the verdict in New Jersey with his family was denied. Joe spent 41 months in prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges, but was released on March 14. He has been in ICE custody ever since.

Giudice previously revealed some sad news about Joe possibly being deported, saying that he would be missing “out on so much” if that happens.

In a video clip published by Us Weekly, the 47-year-old is heard saying, “If he gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to their graduation[s], celebrate their birthdays, anything.”

“The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through. They should have their daddy here,” she went on to say, referring to their four daughters, 18-year-old Gia, 14-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania, and 9-year-old Audriana.

“When you’re a mom and your children are hurting, it just kills you so much,” Giudice also said in the clip, which depicted Audriana sending emails to Joe while he was in ICE custody. “If I could take any of this pain away from them, I wish I could.”

Giudice also wrote a letter to the judge, pleading that the court have mercy on Joe for the sake of their children. “I cannot bear the thought of my daughters losing their father, I am fearful that it will break them and that I alone will not be able to fix them,” she wrote.

“Judge Ellington, this is my greatest fear and it keeps me up at night,” the reality TV star added. “The fear that if I lose my husband, I will also lose my children, as they will never ever be the same.”

A source familiar with the situation previously told In Touch that Joe’s legal fight has certainly not been easy on Teresa. “Teresa wants to move on with her life, but due to Joe’s deportation case it’s not that easy! It’s been over three years since Joe was sent to jail for fraud so it’s not surprising that Teresa feels like she doesn’t have a husband,” the source exclusively told the outlet, in April.

At this time, there is no word on when Joe will leave the country.