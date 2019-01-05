‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Spotted With Mystery Man on New Year’s Eve

Could Teresa Giudice be moving on from her husband Joe after all?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was spotted flirting with a mystery man in Miami as she celebrated New Year’s Eve, while her husband is still serving his prison sentence.

According to Us Weekly, Giudice was spotted “aggressively flirting with and perusing a man in his early 20s” at Miami hotspot Big Pink on Monday, Dec. 31.

“Teresa had her hands on his leg,” a source told the outlet. “At points, the two had their hands intertwined, and then the man was rubbing her leg in a romantic way.”

The reality star, who has been married to Joe for 19 years, reportedly was not being discreet about being interested for the mysterious suitor.

“[Teresa] didn’t seem like she cared if others were looking,” the source added.

“Teresa was out celebrating New Year’s Eve with a large group of men and women while she was in Miami,” he told the outlet. “They are all friends and have all known each other for a significant period of time. It’s a night out with friends, nothing more than that.”

Joe has been in prison since 2016 serving a 41-month prison sentence after he and Giudice both pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud in 2014. She completed her sentence of 11 months in 2015.

Joe is expected to be released in March, though a judge ruled in October that he will be subsequently deported to his native Italy.

“I never thought I would be in this position,” she said of her husband’s deportation back in November while appearing on Good Morning America. “We’ve been through a lot. I’ve gone through ups and downs, like being angry — but listen, I have to stay strong.”

With all the things going on with her family, Giudice previously opened up about not feeling up for the holidays, though she did take her daughters to visit Joe in prison on Christmas Day.

“I’m not all about the holidays since Joe is away and since my mom passed,” she said at the time.

Despite the prison and deportation troubles, Giudice has said she will stay by her husband through it all.

“Teresa is hoping after all this hardship, it brings her and Joe closer. She wants to work on their relationship and she’s praying he can stay here and not go to Italy. She is closer to Joe than ever before now and they are really leaning on each other during this hard time,” a source told press recently.