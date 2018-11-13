‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Giudice Reportedly Blames Show for Destroying His Family

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice reportedly blames the reality show for destroying his family.

According to Radar, Giudice is very upset about his 41-month prison sentence for fraud, and his subsequent deportation order, and is taking out his anger on the Bravo series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Joe no longer wants his kids to appear on the Real Housewives of New Jersey,” a source told the outlet, adding that he also wants his children off the show because “he feels the show has destroyed his family.”

His wife Teresa Giudice reportedly does not feel the same way, and is trying to keep their daughters — 17-year-old Gia, 14-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania, and nine-year-old Audriana — on it for now.

“His wife’s team is doing all they can to talk him off his position for the sake of putting food on their table,” the source explained. “Teresa can’t even speak to him, she’s so pissed off.”

Giudice’s deportation order came down on Oct. 10, during his sentencing over a previous fraud conviction.

“The Court finds that the underlying offenses for Respondent’s conspiracy conviction, mail and wire fraud…are aggravated felonies…as both convictions contain elements that necessarily entail fraudulent or deceitful conduct,” the judge wrote in sentencing papers. “In addition, Giudice’s crimes constitute morally turpitudinous behavior [because he] failed to pay his taxes for the purpose of misleading or concealing.”

Teresa later appeared on GMA to share how she has been dealing with the news, saying that “it’s very difficult.”

“We’ve been through a lot. I’ve gone through ups and downs and being angry,” she added. “You know, [it’s] heartbreaking. Very sad. The girls are very upset. It’s hard for them.”

.@Teresa_Giudice on the news that a judge is ordering Joe Giudice be deported back to Italy following his prison sentence. “I”m just taking it one day at a time.” //t.co/T3gtmmd6PF pic.twitter.com/QjOmFHF7hR — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 6, 2018

She later questioned the validity of his deportation order, citing some confusion with he citizenship rights given to his parents.

“[Joe’s] dad became an American Citizen before he was 18, and then his mom did it after he was 18 and then the laws changed. So I don’t know why they never made him an American Citizen,” Teresa stated.

At this time, Giudice has filed an appeal for his deportation order, but there is currently no word on when the courts will make a decision on whether or not his appeal will be approved.