‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Claps Back at Critics of Her Bikini Dancing Videos

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna know that she loves to dance, with the actress often sharing clips of herself getting her groove on to social media.

On Monday, Sept. 2, Rinna reposted a video she had initially shared back in July, uploading a clip of herself dancing to Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy” in a striped bikini and cowboy hat, moving her hips and snapping her fingers to the beat of the hit song.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Encore Duh,” she captioned the post, adding in a comment, “I love how this pisses so many of you off.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Aug 31, 2019 at 7:30pm PDT

Rinna’s famous friends were clearly fans of the clip, with Kelly Ripa writing, “These dance videos are life! Never stop [Lisa Rinna] hot stuff” along with a series of fire emojis.

“That BODY- [oh my God]!” shared Dorit Kemsley, while Daisy Fuentes commented, “Seriously, THAT BODY.”

After initially sharing the video in July, Rinna had received backlash, which clearly didn’t bother her and even inspired her to post the clip of her dance party again. That wasn’t the first dance video for Rinna, who often shares clips of herself moving to her favorite music.

In August, she gave fans a look at the first dance video she had done, writing, “This was the very first ‘Dance Video’ I did. Why? I have no idea. All I know is THIS is who I am in a nutshell. Happy Sunday to you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Aug 25, 2019 at 6:49am PDT

“This is who I am!” Rinna’s RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne commented, while January Jones wrote,

“This is me in my trailer every morning. I don’t tend to look this cute whilst doing it so I don’t document but you inspire me to think about it.”

The mom of two previously addressed her dance haters last week when she shared a post that read, “Dance like everyone else can go f— themselves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Aug 29, 2019 at 4:43pm PDT

Along with her dancing, Rinna often shares photos and videos of herself in bikinis on Instagram, even joking in July that an Internet holiday belonged to her. “I am [National Bikini Day],” she wrote alongside a snap of herself wearing a purple string bikini, sunglasses and a cowboy hat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Jul 5, 2019 at 2:35pm PDT

Photo Credit: Getty / Amy Sussman