‘Revenge of the Nerds’ Actor Bernie Casey Allegedly Assaulted Wife Before His Death

A woman is suing the estate of Bernie Casey, the Revenge of the Nerds actor who died in September with claims he assaulted her a week before her death, TMZ reports.

According to the agency, Cheryl Castillo claims she lived with Casey as his wife in Los Angeles until an alleged altercation on Sept. 10. Castillo claims the two were arguing over cars when he grabbed her by the arm and tackled her “as though [she] was a football player.” She fell to the ground and claims she suffered minor injuries.

Castillo wants Casey’s family to pay undisclosed damages.

Casey died on Sept. 19 after he was hospitalized for several days following a stroke. Castillo claimed in her lawsuit his mental capability was impacted by health conditions during their time together.

Casey was a former NFL player, playing wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams during the 1960s and making the 1967 Pro Bowl. He was the ninth overall pick in the 1961 draft after attending Bowling Green State University in Ohio. During his NFL career, he racked up 350 receptions, 40 touchdowns and 5,444 receiving yards.

Casey was also a star in track and field, competing in the 1960 U.S. Olympic Trials.

“It was just a gig,” Casey said in a 1977 interview with the Washington Post. “But it limits the way people perceive you. That can be frustrating. People have tremendous combinations of talents. A man can be a deep-sea diver and also make China.”

Casey retired at 30 in 1968 to focus on his interest in art and entertainment.

He transitioned to acting in the late 1960s, appearing in 1969’s Guns of the Magnificent Seven. During the 1970s, he appeared in the blaxsploitation movie Cleopatra Jones in 1973.

He also starred in the 1983 James Bond movie Never Say Never Again and worked with Burt Reynolds in Sharky’s Machine and Rent-a-Cop.

Casey was best known for playing U.N. Jefferson in Revenge of the Nerds and appeared in the 1992 and 1994 sequels. He also played Mr. Ryan in the comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and appeared in episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, The Martian Chronicles and Roots: The Next Generation.

His other credits include Brian’s Song, Under Siege, I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, On the Edge and Another 48 Hrs.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Casey was also a published poet and successful painter. He received an honorary doctorate from the Savannah (Georgia) College of Art and Design. He was a graduate of Bowling Green University.