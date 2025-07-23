Canadian theater legend Mary Vingoe has died following a battle with multiple myeloma.

Vingoe’s daughter, Laura Vingoe-Cram, announced the news of the actor, director and playwright’s passing on Facebook on July 19, revealing that her mother “died peacefully” the evening before.

“It’s with great sadness that my sibling, Kyle VC and I announce the passing of our amazing mother and Canadian theatre legend, Mary Vingoe,” Vingoe-Cram wrote alongside photos of her mother. “She died peacefully yesterday evening, surrounded by close friends and family, after a three-year-long battle with multiple myeloma.”

“She will be greeted on the other side by our Dad and her husband of 30 years, Paul Cram, with a riotous sax solo,” she continued. “Thank you, Mom, for teaching us the courage of the bunnies. You will be very, very missed.”

Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that develops in plasma cells in the bone marrow, according to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, which crowds out the normal cells that help fight infection.

Vingoe was born in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, in 1955, and had a storied career in theater throughout her career, co-founding multiple theatre companies, including Ship’s Company Theatre in Parrsboro, Nightwood Theatre in Toronto, and Eastern Front Theatre in Halifax.

She also directed plays at universities and theatres across the country, including Canada’s National Arts Centre, Tarragon Theatre, Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, National Theatre School and Neptune Theatre. In 2011, she received the title of Officer of the Order of Canada for her contribution to Canadian theater.

“It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Mary Vingoe — a brilliant artist, a fierce advocate, and a beloved leader in the Canadian theatre community,” the Playwrights Guild of Canada wrote on Facebook following her passing. “Mary’s impact on the performing arts in this country cannot be overstated. As a playwright, director, and co-founder of several major theatre companies, including Nightwood Theatre, Ships Company Theatre, and Eastern Front Theatre, she helped shape the landscape of Canadian theatre with vision, passion, and integrity.”

In 2023, Vingoe was honored with the Playwrights Guild of Canada’s Lifetime Membership Award, “not only for her extraordinary contributions to the craft but for the generosity, mentorship, and inspiration she offered to so many throughout her career.” The guilt continued to share its “deepest condolences” to Vingoe’s loved ones as “her voice, her courage, and her unwavering belief in the power of storytelling will be profoundly missed.”



“I hold a special place in my heart for this fierce, intelligent and great woman,” said Nancy Morgan, Executive Director of Playwrights Guild of Canada. “I’m so thankful she welcomed me into her incredible life and her family. To have been part of her circle and be with those close to her in both joyous and tearful times has been an honour.”