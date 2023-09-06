Renée Rapp Recalls Traumatic Drugging Experience

Renée Rapp is opening up about how a traumatic experience of being drugged inspired her to write the title track of her recently-released debut album Snow Angel. The former Sex Lives of College Girls star appeared on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast to share more about the night in which she went "missing for seven hours" in 2022 after going out with a new group of friends she learned were untrustworthy.

Rapp's close friends and family had expressed concern about the new group she was spending time with, but the Broadway star admitted she was enjoying going out and having fun after going through a breakup, so she brushed off their worries. "I really let my judgment go when it came to the people that were around me," she explained. "We were all out, and it was just situation after situation where they were just not trustworthy, and then the next thing you knew, I was face up, laying down in a bathroom stall in a hotel bar, just waking up at 5 in the morning, completely alone."

Waking up disoriented with blood on her pants and two missed texts from the people she had originally gone out with from 10 p.m., Rapp realized that something had gone wildly wrong. "I was drugged, and I had just been missing for seven hours," she explained. "I stopped being friends with those people and stopped doing as much partying as I was doing. I told my parents, told some of my friends. I explained it in a very matter-of-fact way, and they were all very concerned and I didn't even understand what was happening."

After not processing the incident for months, Rapp realized she needed to write a song about what had happened, and she was encouraged to express her feelings about the incident by her friend and co-writer Alexander. "We started writing it, and it was just the two of us. And the entire time I was writing it, I felt nothing," Rapp shared of the creative process. "Until we recorded the song and the whole thing was done and I played it for my friends and my manager and everybody was like, 'This is insane.' But for me, that whole year of my life was inherent resilience."