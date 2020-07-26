Regis Philbin Dead: Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos Step out for First Time Since Former 'Live' Co-Host's Death

✖

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were spotted out and about for the first time in New York since Regis Philbin's death. Philbin and Ripa co-hosted Live with Regis and Kelly for a decade until Philbin retired in 2011. The television icon died late Friday at age 88, his family said Saturday.

Ripa and Consuleos were seen walking around the Hamptons, New York with their dog Chewie Sunday morning, reports The Daily Mail. Both were dressed casually, with Ripa wearing sweatpants and flip flops, as well as a facemask. Ripa permanently replaced Kathie Lee Gifford on Live in 2001 and sat beside Philbin for 10 years. Hours after Phiblin's death was announced, Ripa and her current Live co-host, Ryan Seacrest, shared a joint statement.

"We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin. He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes every day on Live for more than 23 years," Ripa and Seacrest shared, alongside a photo of themselves with Philbin and Mickey Mouse. "We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire every day to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place."

Although Philbin and Gifford remained close after she left Live, the same could not be said for Philbin and Ripa after he left. His decision to leave in 2011 reportedly came as a surprise to Ripa. "She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older and it wasn't right for me anymore," Philbin told Larry King in 2017. Philbin also claimed he was never asked to appear on Live after he retired, although he was in the 2015 Halloween episode.

Later, Ripa told The New York Times the two did not chat behind the scenes. “Regis had a mandate: Absolutely no talking off-camera,” Ripa revealed. “He had almost a superstition about it. You save it for the show. I’d be like, ‘Good morning,’ and he’d say, ‘Save it for the air!’”

Michael Strahan, who replaced Philbin before Seacrest, also issued a heartbreaking statement on Phiblin's death. "Legend and Icon aren’t strong enough words to describe him," the Good Morning America anchor wrote on Instagram. "He will never be forgotten!! Sending my love and condolences to his family. I am forever grateful to have known him. RIP."

Philbin died on Friday from natural causes, his family said Saturday. He is survived by his wife Joy and their two daughters, J.J. Philbin and Joanna Philbin. He is also survived by his daughter Amy Philbin, whom he shared with his first wife, Catherine Faylen.