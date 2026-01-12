Regina Hall Fell Ill Ahead of Golden Globes

Regina Hall may have been too ill to attend Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, but her presence was still felt at the ceremony.

The One Battle After Another actress received a shoutout from director Paul Thomas Anderson as he accepted the award for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture on stage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Regina Hall attends the “One Battle After Another” New York Screening at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on September 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

“Regina, who can’t be with us here tonight, she’s not feeling well,” he revealed in his acceptance speech, sharing that Hall was “one of the first people I gave this script to.”

“She’s been with from the beginning,” he continued, praising the actress as a “great collaborator.”

Hall wasn’t the only big star missing from Sunday’s award ceremony. Michelle Williams, who won the Golden Globe Award for Best Female Actor – Television – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for her role in Dying for Sex, was noticeably absent, as she is performing in the play Anna Christie in New York currently.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: Sara Murphy, Teyana Taylor, Paul Thomas Anderson and Chase Infiniti, winners of the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Award for “One Battle After Another” pose in the press room during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Similarly, Billy Crudup, who was nominated for Best Supporting Male Actor – Television for The Morning Show, was absent from this year’s Golden Globes due to his role on stage in High Noon in London.

The White Lotus‘ Carrie Coon, who was up for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television, also had an on-stage obligation, as she’s performing in Bug on Broadway.

“I won’t be able to support my friends or fawn over the artists I admire @goldenglobes tonight,” Coon wrote on Sunday on X (formerly Twitter). “But I’m grateful for the recognition and I know you’re all just happy to be at the table. #GoldenGlobes2026 #Bug #WhiteLotus.”

Wicked: For Good actress Cynthia Erivo also skipped Sunday’s ceremony, despite being nominated for Best Female Actor in Motion Picture Musical/Comedy, while preparing for her one-woman production of Dracula in London.

The winner of the Best Female Actor in Motion Picture Musical/Comedy category, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You‘s Rose Byrne, also had a notable absence she acknowledged during her acceptance speech.

“I want to thank my husband, Bobby Cannavale, who couldn’t be here because we’re getting a bearded dragon, and he went to a reptile expo in New Jersey,” she said. “So thank you, baby!”