Reese Witherspoon Has Three Words for Kim Kardashian After She Recreates ‘Legally Blonde’ for Halloween

Reese Witherspoon has seen Kim Kardashian‘s recreation of Legally Blonde for Halloween, and the actress has just three words for the beauty mogul. In a post on Twitter, Witherspoon shared the video and wrote, “Elle Woods forever!” She also added some swirling heart emojis. Many of Witherspoon’s followers have also commented on the post, with one saying, “You’ll always be the best!!!”

It seems that most of the actress’ fans are not too keen on Kardashian’s homage, as one of them tweeted back, “I appreciate why you would like this, but Kim K’s version of Elle Woods is legitimately terrible.”

“Now we know why you’re the actress and Kim isn’t. Impression is pretty lame but 5 stars for effort. But having said that ‘there’s only one Elle Woods’ no one can replicate you,” another wrote, while someone else commented, Oh no Reese. Love you but she is [thumbs down] you can tell she had work done on her face but u are a natural beauty & not a fake person overall like her!”

Except Elle Woods didn’t have to purchase her features from a doctor……she’s fabulous on her own!!! Just Sayyyyeeeeenn — Ash (@Ashsaidwhaaaat) November 1, 2019

Not everyone hated it though, as someone else offered, “It’s not Reese Witherspoon good, and I’m pretty sure she was using a cue card in the swimming pool scene ….. but not bad.”

“Damn, now I’m going to have to watch the movie again this weekend,” one more fan wrote, clearly not choosing a side.

Notably, Kardashian’s video comes as it was recently announced that Legally Blonde 3 may become a reality.

“It’s just a development project right now, so we’ll see,” Witherspoon recently told ET of the film’s current status, then going on to list a few of the original stars she would like to see come back if it ever happens.

“I love Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Wilson and Selma Blair and so there’s so many great characters that people love,” she said. “If we end up doing it, hopefully they end up all being there.”

The first Legally Blonde film was released in 2001, and the sequel — Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde — came out in 2003. In 2009, a direct-to-DVD spinoff titled Legally Blondes was released. There is also Legally Blonde: The Musical, which debuted in 2007.