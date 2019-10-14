Reese Witherspoon Posts Rare Photo of Her Brother in Honor of His Birthday

Reese Witherspoon’s brother, John D. Witherspoon, made a rare appearance on his famous younger sister’s Instagram page on Sunday. The Big Little Lies actress celebrated John’s birthday by sharing a new photo with him. Witherspoon jokingly referred to John as her “chauffeur” whenever she visits Nashville.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Oct 13, 2019 at 9:17am PDT

“Happy Birthday to my big brother who always volunteers to be my chauffeur when I’m in Nashville,” Witherspoon wrote. “He is also good at many important things like: setting up electronic devices, cleaning AC filters, smoking 5lbs of ribs for a party, and changing oil filters. All of these skills are much appreciated by his Sister. Love you big bro!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the end, Witherspoon added, “P.S. I need help with my WiFi today… can you come over?”

Many of the comments from Witherspoon’s fans noted just how alike the siblings look.

“You two look so much alike!” one fan wrote.

“U both look like twins Reese. Awwww! Such a sweet brother!” added another.

This is not the first time Witherspoon has shared a photo with John, but it is the first time in several months. Back in July, Country Living noted Witherspoon shared a photo with John in her Instagram Story. She also shared a throwback photo on April 10 to mark National Siblings Day.

“Happy [National Siblings Day] to the best big brother! What’s that saying? Fashion fades but family is forever?? Love you,” Witherspoon wrote.

Witherspoon also shared another throwback photo with John, a real estate agent, in October 2016 to mark his birthday that year.

“Aren’t big brothers the best!? #HBD to this guy who has the biggest smile. Thanks for being by my side all these years I love you,” she wrote at the time. “Fun fact: he also makes the BEST ribs in Nashville!”

Witherspoon recently starred in HBO’s Big Little Lies and is now working on The Morning Show, a new series for Apple TV+. The show co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell and centers on the inner-workings of a popular morning television show. It will premiere on Nov. 1.

Witherspoon recently made headlines when she defended Ellen DeGeneres’ monologue about her decision to sit next to President George W. Bush during a Dallas Cowboys game. On her show, DeGeneres said she did not have a problem with having friends with different beliefs, but DeGeneres still faced social media criticism due to Bush’s actions during his time in office.

“Thank you for this important reminder, Ellen,” Witherspoon wrote, adding a quote from DeGeneres’ speech.

“I have friends who don’t think the same things that i do. When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean be kind to the people who think the same way you do. I mean… Be Kind to Everyone,” DeGeneres said.

Witherspoon also came under fire and deleted the tweet, a move that was criticized by some as well.

Photo credit: Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images