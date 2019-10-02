Reese Witherspoon Leaves Flirty Remark About Brad Pitt, and Fans Are in Full Agreement

Mindy Kaling took to Instagram posting a photo of Brad Pitt in a shot for GQ and Reese Witherspoon chimed in. The Office actress directed her caption strictly for Pitt himself and fans, including Witherspoon, couldn’t help but to show their love for the stud as well.

Witherspoon replied with, “Oh dear [heart eyes emoji].”

Another fan wrote, “Ooof,” while someone else said, “He’s reached new heights.”

“Literally only he could pull off a yellow towel sweater,” one fan wrote.

Witherspoon is keeping busy these days as she takes her career to Netflix. She’s set to star in an upcoming sci-fi film called Pyros. The movie is based on the short story, “Tardy Man” by writer Thomas Pierce. While Pierce will write the script, Witherspoon will produce the project alongside Simon Kinberg.

“Tardy Man” follows a man whose job is to run into natural disasters to save valuable items that are worth a lot of money. He and his fellow “Tardy Men” are able to withstand the conditions due to the suits they wear, which connects to their spines and can’t be removed with assistance or else they will cause death.

She’s also set to star in The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell for Apple TV+.

“Guess what? America loves me,” Aniston’s character says in a teaser. “I am a journalist! I can feel when the world needs me,” Carell chimes in, then Witherspoon’s character says, “I think they want to know the person behind the facade.”

While she’s staying busy with work, on a personal level, Witherspoon has been embarrassing her son Deacon Phillippe after he had to explain to his mom what the app TikTok was.

“So basically, it’s, like, a short-form video platform for kids on social media,” the 15-year-old explained via Instagram.

“So people, like pick a song they like and then they lip-sync the words? …. Will you help me make a video for TikTok?” the Legally Blonde actress responded.

After she started dancing, he then said, “This is so embarrassing.”

Witherspoon really tries to keep up-to-date with the new social media trends. She even admitted that she uses Snapchat to communicate with her children, Deacon and Ava, 19.

“I communicate with them in funny ways,” she explained on Conan back in 2017. “My daughter said the other day, ‘It’s like we look like dad [Ryan Phillippe], but we get our weirdness from you.’”

“But I’m goofy,” she added. “I send them weird Snapchats of me doing old man voices and goofy teeth. That’s the way we communicate.”