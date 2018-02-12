Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Made Reese Witherspoon Proud

Team USA skated to a bronze medal during the team figure skating competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, earning its members some hardware before they each take part in their individual competitions.

Aside from the medal, however, team member Adam Rippon only wanted one thing — to make Reese Witherspoon proud.

A social media friendship between the two began ahead of the games when Witherspoon tweeted that Rippon was the “#1” reason to watch the Olympics.

Rippon responded, suggesting an adorable idea for a movie starring the pair.

WHEN YOURE RIGHT, YOURE RIGHT, @RWitherspoon ❤️❤️❤️ Also!! Quick movie idea for you: You (played by you) tweet me in the middle of the night at the Olympics and I (played by me) die immediately. Thoughts? https://t.co/2p9b11QxEl — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 8, 2018

During the team competition, Rippon skated the men’s free program, delivering a gorgeous performance that stole hearts around the globe, including Witherspoon’s.

“You’re incredible @Adaripp,” the actress tweeted on Sunday.

Her tweet came in response to an interview Rippon did with NBC in which the skater praised his teammates and gushed about his Olympic experience.

“We have a great team,” he said. “I’m so proud to be on this team.”

“Today was so special,” he added. “So much fun.”

In another interview with NBC, Rippon opened up about his thoughts before taking the ice.

“There are so many emotions when I step on the ice. I want to represent my country to the best of my abilities,” he said. “I want to make Reese Witherspoon proud.”

It’s safe to say he achieved his goal, with Witherspoon tweeting on Monday, “Oh @Adaripp, you make me so proud! Keep making us all so happy!”

Oh @Adaripp ,you make me so proud ! Keep making us all so happy! https://t.co/XXzaXDpUAG — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 12, 2018

Rippon will next compete in the men’s singles competition, which begins this week, and we can’t wait to see what Witherspoon will have to say, or whether she’ll offer Rippon a guest role on the next season of Big Little Lies.

