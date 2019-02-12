Rebel Wilson Reveals She Was ‘Medically Rescued’ During Ski Trip for Not Wanting to Go Down ‘Massive Hill’

Rebel Wilson’s winter getaway didn’t quite go as planned when she found herself stuck atop a mountain in Aspen, Colorado.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the Isn’t It Romantic star opened up about her less-than-relaxing trip to Aspen, Colorado to close out 2018, revealing she had to be “medically rescued” from the top of a mountain after she became too afraid to ski down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They said ‘okay, now you have to go down the hill.’ And I was just like ‘can I just get on the chairlift back? ‘Cause that’s like a ride. That seems pretty fun,’” Wilson explained the incident.

“I had a ski instructor who came with us, because I’m in the middle of filming Cats and I can’t like break any bones, and she’s like ‘Okay, you just gotta ski down now.’ And I’m like ‘Uh, I don’t know,” she continued.

“I skied for about 100 feet, Ellen,” Wilson said, revealing that while she had skied before, she “forgot” how to do it this time. “What happened then is that I had to get medically rescued.”

“Not technically,” she said when DeGeneres asked if there was anything wrong with her to warrant the medical evacuation. “It was more just a vibe that I didn’t want to ski down the massive hill.”

While she managed to avoid skiing down the massive slope, she claimed that traveling down the hill on her back wasn’t necessarily easier.

“This lovely gentleman Scott came and rescued me in a sled, but he said in order to get enough speed to get to the bottom, we had to go off the side of a cliff. So that ended up being more scary than actually skiing,” she admitted. “I was freaking out. I lost my poles, I lost my s— going down on this little sled.”

Wilson had previously opened up about the trip, part of her self-dubbed “year of fun,” with a series of images shared to Instagram in December.

“Hey guys, just wanted to let you know, I did get back to the hotel safely and I wanted to thank everybody in Aspen for their help on the slopes because you guys are amazing,” she wrote. “You do this all day, every day, whereas me, it was only my second day of skiing. I lost feeling in my left foot. I think it was the ski boot. I think it was too tight. I think maybe I need to buy professional ski boots or something.”

While she may have ended 2018 with an embarrassing incident, her 2019 is already turning out to be a big one. Along with starring in Cats, Wilson recently attended the premiere of her new film Isn’t It Romantic.