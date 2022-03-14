Rebel Wilson Takes Cheeky Dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey Interview

Rebel Wilson took shots at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Sunday night at the British Academy Film Awards. She hosted the award show, and as she presented the award for Outstanding British Film, she joked: “From drama to fantasy, Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview had it all. Unfortunately, that’s not nominated in this category, but some incredible films are.”

“Let’s take a look at some of the most outstanding British films this year,” Wilson continued as a chorus of chuckles and groans rose up in answer to her joke. Wilson took another swing at the royal family later on in her BAFTA performance. She referenced Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit, relishing the audience’s discomfort as she brought the subject up. She pivoted from a reference to Prince Andrew’s televised interview where he denied assaulting Virginia Giuffre to a punchline about the disgraced royal taking his daughter to a pizza restaurant.

“So I was going to do a musical number as host, it was about Prince Andrew though. Um, no guys, it’s not, it’s not what you think!” Wilson said. She then snuck in a self-deprecating punchline by saying: “It was on roller skates, it’s called Pizza Express. But don’t worry, I’m not gonna do it, I’m not gonna sing. I’m saving my voice for the sequel to Cats.”

Needless to say, 42-year-old Wilson made headlines in the U.K. this week after hosting the award show. Some were outraged by her flippant jokes at the expense of the royal family, especially since Wilson is from Australia, not the U.K. In an ironic twist of his own words, the controversial Piers Morgan made a tweet condemning Wilson while saying that a mail performer would be condemned even worse.

“I’m cringing so violently watching Rebel Wilson attempt to host the BAFTAs that I fear my eye sockets may explode,” the 56-year-old wrote. “Great to see Rebel Wilson cracking all the jokes that would get a man abused, shamed and canceled if he cracked them.”

While few are likely to rise to the defense of Prince Andrew these days, Prince Harry and Markle remain a divisive topic all over the world. The couple gave a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey just over a year ago where they accused the royal family of racism and mistreatment. This was meant to explain why they had left their royal duties behind and moved to the U.S. to pursue careers in the entertainment industry.

So far, Markle and Prince Harry have not responded publicly to Wilson’s jokes. The royal family has not made any official comments either.