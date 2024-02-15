'Dune: Part Two' Reveals Anya Taylor-Joy as Surprise Cast Member at World Premiere

The Dune: Part Two world premiere in London on Thursday came with an unexpected casting reveal – Anya Taylor-Joy is a part of the ensemble. Fans were already beside themselves wit the A-listers in this sequel – both new and returning – and they hardly expected another movie star to be revealed at the last minute. The news was confirmed by Variety, but it's not clear what role she will be playing.

Taylor-Joy arrived at the red carpet premiere on Thursday along with other stars such as Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. This came on the heels of some last-minute rumors on social media and Letterboxd, where she was briefly listed in the film's credits. Finally, reporters from Variety confirmed that it is true – as if Taylor-Joy's appearance on the sandy red carpet in a white dress similar to those worn by the Bene Geserit in the movie.

As if the cast of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” couldn’t get any more star-studded, Anya Taylor-Joy has joined the ensemble. Variety can confirm that Taylor-Joy makes an appearance in “Dune,” playing a major character from the franchise that we won’t spoil here.… pic.twitter.com/dzIQlP5Isk — Variety (@Variety) February 15, 2024

Dune: Part Two stars Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the heir of a noble house within the galactic empire who was presumed dead and driven into exile in Part One. He will be joined by returning stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem, as well as newcomers Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub and Christopher Walken. The movies are based on the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert, but it's hard to guess which character she will be playing.

Reporters confirmed that Taylor-Joy is playing a "major character from the franchise," though most of the characters fans were most interested in have already been cast. That said, fans have come up with some compelling guesses on forums like Reddit, but fair warning: there are spoilers ahead! Most expect Taylor-Joy to play Alia, a daughter that Lady Jessica (Ferguson) gives birth to during her time among the Fremen. Because Jessica is exposed to a high concentration of Spice, Alia is born with prescience and some psychic abilities. That would explain why an adult actress is needed for the role – and why Taylor-Joy couldn't be included in the press tour for the film, since her scenes would be a spoiler about her character.

One way or another, fans will find about Taylor-Joy's role for themselves when Dune: Part Two hits theaters everywhere on Friday, March 1. Dune: Part One is streaming now on Max, and Herbert's books are available in print, digital and audiobook formats.