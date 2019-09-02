Who Is Rebecca Broxterman? The Woman Involved in Kevin Hart’s Car Accident

Rebecca Broxterman was one of the two passengers involved in Kevin Hart‘s car accident early Sunday morning. Broxterman, 31, is a personal trainer who has worked with celebrities, including Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish. Hart, Broxterman and the driver, Jared Black, all survived the crash.

Broxterman is the founder of RebeccaBroxFit. She also has her own brand, Biti Brand. She sells shirts reading “Be Inspired to Inspire” on the brand’s website, as well as her own Biti Band training guide.

“I see people each and every day that just seem to be looking for some sort of inspiration,” Broxterman wrote on the Biti Brand site. “Half the time, the inspiration is right in front of them, yet they are still trying to seek it out. One of the things that inspires me the most is the beauty of this world and the beauty found within the people that surround me. I not only want to continue to be inspired but I want to forever inspire and pass creativity on to each individual that I am so lucky to meet in my lifetime.”

Over on Instagram, Broxterman has more than 78,900 followers and has posted several workout videos for her fans. Many of her photos also have inspirational captions.

“There are always going to be challenges in life, times that you may feel like the whole world isn’t on your side, times that you just want to do nothing. These things will always exist,” she wrote in one post last week. “BUT… There will also be times that you feel on top of the world, times that you are so overwhelmed with happiness and times that you know you will cherish forever!”

She added, “So even though this week may seem a little rough, I know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and this too shall pass!”

Broxterman’s most recent Instagram post was published hours before the crash. She asked fans if she should go to Hawaii or Tulum, Mexico to celebrate her birthday.

“I’ve never been to either one so I am split 50/50! Comment below and let me know which one you would choose OR if there’s somewhere else that you would go for a long weekend,” she told fans.

Broxterman got significant attention as the personal trainer for Parrish. She was featured on Parrish’s Instagram page as recently as July 29.

Early Sunday morning, Broxterman and Hart were in Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when Black lost control of the car on Mulholland Highway. According to police, alcohol did not play a role in the crash.

The car landed about 10 feet from the road after crashing through a wooden fence along the road. Police said Broxterman “suffered only complaint of pain” and sought medical assistance herself.

As for Black and Hart, they both suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to area hospitals. The comedian’s security first took him to his nearby home for immediate medical treatment, then to Northridge Hospital. Black was taken to UCLA Medical Center.

Photo credit: Dylan Robinson / Newspix / Getty Images