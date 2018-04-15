Reba McEntire Ready to Glow as ACM Awards Show Host

Reba McEntire is preparing to host the Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony with a hardcore skincare regimen, which she shared with fans on Instagram late on Saturday night.

McEntire posted two photos on Saturday evening, revealing the lengths she has gone to to look vibrant for the big night. One photo shows McEntire and two people, all in fluffy beige bathrobes with white towels wrapped around their hair. All three have a thick coating of a creamy face mask covering them from forehead to chin.

“Let the ACM prep begin!” McEntire wrote. Tune in tomorrow night! All a cowgirl needs is a banana mask & her peeps!”

The other picture shows McEntire herself in a close-up with the whole ensemble. Behind her is a tiled wall and neatly rolled up towel, perhaps suggesting that she is in a professional spa.

McEntire is hosting the 53rd ACM Awards on Sunday night. The singer and actress is a veteran of the big event, having hosted it 14 times before. Still, she is not taking anything for granted as she prepares for the live broadcast.

For the past two years, the ACM Awards were co-hosted by Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan. However, in February, Bentley announced that the pair would not be returning in 2018. The move presumably has something to do with Bryan’s new role as a judge on American Idol this season. Before that, Bryan had also co-hosted the award show with Blake Shelton, who now works as a judge on The Voice.

McEntire, having stepped down from more than a decade-long stint as the host of the ACM Awards in 2013, happily agreed to return. She brings a legitimacy and confidence to the show, as McEntire is one of the most successful recording artists of all time. All told, she has sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

For many fans, McEntire’s on screen work overshadows her musical career. In the 1990s, she tried her hand at acting when she starred in the movie Tremors. She then worked on Broadway for some time, starring in a revival of Annie Get Your Gun.

Finally, McEntire took to television for the iconic sitcom Reba, which ran from 2001 to 2007. That show earned her a Golden Glob Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

Since January, McEntire has represented KFC as the first female Colonel Sanders.