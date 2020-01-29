The Reason Kate Middleton Didn’t Wear Her Engagement Ring During Today’s Hospital Visit

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, Kate Middleton visited the Evelina London Children’s Hospital, and royal fans quickly noticed that the Duchess of Cambridge wasn’t wearing her sapphire engagement ring. Her diamond eternity band was also absent, though she did wear her gold wedding band.

According to PEOPLE, the reason for this was a very self-explanatory one — Middleton was simply following the hospital’s minimal jewelry policy. Since she would have to wash her hands thoroughly before entering certain areas of the hospital, it’s recommended the jewelry in general be removed. Middleton has previously forgone her engagement ring during multiple hospital visits, and she has also been photographed without it while pregnant.

For her visit, Middleton wore a bespoke Dolce [and] Gabbana tweed skirt suit that she paired with black tights and black suede pumps, her hair in a half-up half-down style. She previously wore the suit in February 2019 to the Royal Foundation’s Mental Health in Education conference.

The mom of three was at the hospital on Tuesday to join a creative workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery’s Hospital Programme, a perfect fit for Middleton, who has a well-documented hobby of photography. Middleton, who is the patron of both Evelina London and the National Portrait Gallery, joined children and their families during the workshop to help participants make sets and characters for their pop-up theaters. She also visited Evelina’s Beach Ward to meet patients taking part in the workshop at their bedsides.

Along with photographs of her family, which are often shared by royal social media channels, Middleton recently photographed two survivors of the Holocaust with their grandchildren at Kensington Palace in honor of the U.K.’s Holocaust Memorial Day.

“I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven – a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s. The families brought items of personal significance with them which are included in the photographs,” Middleton said in a statement. “It was a true honour to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope in some way Yvonne and Steven’s memories will be kept alive as they pass the baton to the next generation.”

